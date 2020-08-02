Piles of rubbish on beaches: Time to implement the East Coast Plan?

- Advertisement -

Singapore — The East Coast Plan that was much in the news during the recent General Election has been brought up by members of the public after news circulated on social media about beaches being lined with piles of rubbish.

On Wednesday (July 29), Facebook user Kenneth Wong uploaded photos of piles of rubbish on the beaches along the east coast.

Driftwood, plastic items and even a dead pufferfish were in the debris.

- Advertisement -

Facebook user Geoff Ang confirmed the situation the following day. About a month ago, another user, Glenn van Zutphen, had uploaded and commented on a similar photo.

I swear it's a tactic that the gov is doing to deter you from going to the beach! What a sad and sorry sight! @east coast beach Posted by Geoff Ang on Wednesday, 29 July 2020

Sadly there's never a circuit breaker for the trash on our Singapore beaches. It will be cleaned up in a few hours… Posted by Glenn van Zutphen on Sunday, 28 June 2020

According to a 2019 straitstimes.com report, marine rubbish getting washed ashore is a yearly occurrence due to the South-west Monsoon season from June to October. The debris includes stuff from ships and neighbouring countries.

In response to the latest posts, members of the public have made reference to the East Coast Plan mentioned by Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat while he was campaigning for East Coast GRC during the recent General Election. Facebook user Richard Ng hoped that Mr Heng’s plan includes keeping the beaches clean. Others, however, were keen to do something about it themselves.

Photo: FB screengrab

/TISG

Read related: