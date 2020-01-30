Makansutra Founder KF Seetoh calls out NTUC Foodfare for issuing circular to close hawker centre for CNY

- Advertisement -

Founder of Makansutra and entrepreneur-photojournalist KF Seetoh called out the Hawker Centre Unit of NTUC Foodfare Co-operative for issuing a mandate that the Old Airport Road Hawker Centre be closed on the first and second days of the Lunar New Year.

Sharing the circular distributed to the tenants of the hawker centre on social media, Seetoh asked in a Facebook post earlier today (Jan 29), “Insensitive. Why do you need to dictate and close the hawker centre for the holidays”.

Adding that hawker centres are essential services, Mr Seetoh said that there are non-chinese “who need and want to operate their stalls and serve all races on such days. And did you not consider the chinese hawkers who may want to sacrifice their 2 holidays to serve folks who may not celebrate CNY for one reason or another”.

He called the ability to choose whether or not to open their stall their prerogative and said that “it’s the freedom hawkers are accorded all these decades until these Management Agents (MA) came along, to reinvent the rules of the wheel”.

In the circular, the MA wrote that they were “pleased to inform” that the hawkers would not be required to submit the Tenant Request Form (TRF) for any price adjustments to the food they sell. However, they add that an increase “must not be more than 50 cents”.

To this, Mr Seetoh wrote: “do not dictate how much they should raise or not, their prices. It’s their market knowledge that would formulate their price changes. If your parent NTUC could arrange for them to get cheaper supplies, then you have a narrative, otherwise, stay out of their operation. The public will decide if they want to patronise them”.

Concluding his post asking the management to do better, Mr Seetoh added, “if you do not know the organic culture the people and the hawkers have of public hawker centres, you should have a BIG rethink on operations and how you want to serve the public”.

Asking the management to take their cue from the hawkers themselves, he said: “never treat it like a private food court operation. You must learn the difference”.

TISG has reached out to NTUC Foodfare, as well as to Mr Seetoh for comment and clarification. /TISG

Insensitive. Why do you need to dictate and close the hawker cte for the holidays. Hawker centres are essential… Posted by Kf Seetoh on Tuesday, January 28, 2020