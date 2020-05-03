Keeping Up with the Kardashian fans are unhappy the show is on break

- Advertisement -

For the latest season 18 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, only six episodes have been aired before the show went on break. The famous family had announced that they will continue to film despite the lockdown but it appears that fans have to wait for the new episodes. Fans of the Kardashians and Jenners are upset that the show is on hiatus. They have started to speculate on why the show is on break. The remaining of season 18 would not be returning soon, as announced on 30 April 2020.

It has been reported that KUWTK will only come back in September this year. A post on the show’s Instagram page read that the show will return in September on E!. Fans of the long-running reality TV show expressed their feelings. One person wrote that it was the worst decision the famous family had made and was asked to ‘have fun with low ratings’. Another pointed out that the show has just gotten the new season back but this happened. A commenter said that the show kept him going during the quarantine. Some who are more understanding noted that because of the coronavirus, the show had to be postponed.

After a slew of negative comments, some have defended the KarJenners by saying that it was the virus that caused the show to be delayed. The show was filmed when the virus started so they had to stop for their own safety. Nevertheless, there were fans that speculated that KUWTK had low ratings for season 18 and it was Kris Jenner’s way of increasing views in the future. It was speculated that switching from airing new episodes form Sundays to Thursdays did not boost ratings so the KarJenners tried a new way.

Some fans said that there are completed episodes of the show for season 18 because they have watched previews for them. The previews of future episodes show that there are more to air. Even though it is not the complete season, there are more than six episodes./TISG