It’s off again … Aaron Carter’s on-off-on relationship with Melanie Martin

Singer Aaron Carter has been in the news lately for the first time in a while, according to cheatsheet.com on Friday (May 15). Most of the news is about the status of his relationship with Melanie Martin.

In the past, Carter was a popular idol with a successful music career. He is still involved with music nowadays but his personal life has overtaken his professional life.

Carter was one of the famous teenagers in the pop scene back in the late 1990s and early 2000s. He was following in the footsteps of his older brother, Nick Carter, who is a member of Backstreet Boys.

Aaron Carter’s musical career was hard-earned on his own. He did some soundtrack music as well as appeared on Lizzie Maguire, a children’s show that featured his then-girlfriend Hilary Duff.

His descend from fame started early. Carter got involved in a bad lawsuit with his former manager. He had no new music and hardly toured at that time. Only in 2013 did he try to make a comeback with a tour. In 2015, Carter launched a new album. He was no longer the fresh faced teen singing pop music but a man having face tattoos and a mature R&B sound.

Recent news about Carter revolves around the singer’s relationship with Melanie Martin. The couple shared about their relationship in January 2020 and fans started speculating about the genuineness about their romance.

Some fans criticised Martin’s looks, saying that she looked fake and was a blow-up doll. Other fans said she was dating Carter for fame. The couple’s relationship hit rock bottom in no time. Martin was arrested at Carter’s home in March and she was charged with felony domestic violence.

Carter shared on social media pictures of scratches he had from the fight. The couple also appeared to have broken up. They stopped following each other on social media. Martin removed photos of herself with Carter.

Not long after that, however, the couple seemed to have reconciled and they connected again on Instagram. It was reported that Martin was pregnant with Carter’s baby. The singer uploaded a photo of himself with a positive pregnancy test. While he boasted about what a great father he would be, fans were worried about his relationship with Martin.

Speaking to People magazine, Carter said it was a planned pregnancy and that the couple had been trying to have a child. The domestic violence charges were also dropped because, according to Carter, they realised they loved each other.

Carter and Martin share about their relationship on social media frequently but details about where they met or when they started dating are unclear.

The latest is that they split up again after the pregnancy announcement. Carter has a new girlfriend. When Martin commented on it on social media, she included a clown emoji. /TISG