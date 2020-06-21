Hyerim shows off wedding invitation card designed by friends

- Advertisement -

Former Wonder Girls member Hyerim just revealed a sneak peek of her wedding invitation cards. Hyerim will be getting married to Taekwondo athlete Shin Min Chul on July 5. The duo officially announced that they were dating earlier this spring. They are now starring together on the new MBC reality show, Don’t Be Jealous. Hyerim went on Instagram to show their wedding invitations on June 17. The invitations were hand-drawn by Hyerim’s friends.

The bride-to-be wrote in both English and Korean, “I looked around one day and realized how blessed I am to have so many talented artists around me. I’m so eager to share my wedding invitation cards that my best friends designed for me! I couldn’t be more thankful for such a precious gift! Love you girls!”

The announcement of the wedding was released by Hyerim’s agency rrr Entertainment on 1 May 2020. The statement reads that the couple has decided to tie the knot after being together for seven years. The wedding ceremony will be held on 5 July 2020 at a hall in Seoul.

- Advertisement -

Details about the wedding cannot be revealed at the moment so fans and followers were asked for their understanding. As it is a time of strain and difficulty for everyone due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the agency said that they are carefully delivering this news as it is proper to let people who love and care for Hyerim to be informed. Fans are asked to give their congratulations to the couple who are starting a new chapter together.

Born as Woo Hye-rim on 1 September 1992 in Seoul, South Korea, Hyerim (also spelt as Hyelim) is a South Korean singer and actress. She was formerly a member of South Korean girl group Wonder Girls. Hyerim lived in Hong Kong for 14 years. She can converse in Korean, English, Cantonese and Mandarin. Her father is a grandmaster and promoter of Taekwondo with the highest 9th-degree black belt in the discipline.

Hyerim officially joined Wonder Girls on 22 January 2010 after member Sunmi went back to studies. Her first performance in the group was on 5 February 2010 in Shanghai. Three years later she was a co-host for EBS radio broadcast English Go Go! Hyerim also served as a host of Arirang TV’s Pops In Seoul from 20 August 2013 to 10 March 2014. The band announced that they will make a comeback on 24 June 2015 after a two-year hiatus and coming back as a four-member band.