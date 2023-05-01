Reddit user asks if anyone else was pressured to follow through with commitment to BTO before they were even sure of their partner

SINGAPORE: A local Reddit user asked for advice on how to cope after breaking up with their longtime partner just as they were ready for their BTO key collection.

u/somethingfishierrr posted on Friday (Apr 28) on r/askSingapore, “After 9 years together with ups and downs, my partner and I decided to take our relationship to the next level. Planning for marriage and engagement with the BTO key collection deadline looming. External circumstances placed even extra stress which eventually broke both parties.”

And while acknowledging that “breakups are common,” the post author also admitted: “I made the conscious choice to apply for a house before I was ready for it,” before asking for advice on how to cope.

In an edit to the post, u/somethingfishierrr added that “some mental health issues surfaced as life’s ever-changing circumstances affected us. Unfortunately, we couldn’t get over this hump as a couple and now we have to move on from here as individuals.”

Many Reddit users commenting on the post wrote that the break-up was probably for the best, even after spending so many years together.

“Rather 9 years wasted is still better than suffering the remainder of your life together,” wrote one.

“If you have doubts like that, you shouldn’t go through with the marriage,” advised another.

A netizen chimed in, “Every time someone asks this kind of question just means the partner is not the one u want to marry.”

One who found a happy ending wrote, “I broke off with my fiancée before receiving the keys but it was a hard hurdle indeed. Not alone OP! I’m now in a better and healthier relationship and will be migrating to live with my LDR partner.”

A number of commenters debated as to whether the system itself is faulty.

