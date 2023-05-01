Car lands in drain after colliding with taxi at Bukit Timah junction

SINGAPORE: A Comfort DelGro taxi driver and a car driver were left injured after a collision resulted in the car falling into a drain, earlier this week. The incident took place late on Tuesday night (25 Apr) at the junction of Queen’s Road and Lutheran Road in Bukit Timah.

Photos of the accident, shared online by the Singapore Roads Accident Facebook page, showed the silver car in a large drain and the taxi parked on the side of the road with the left part of its front bumper detached.

The Singapore Police Force reported that it received a call for assistance at about 11:42pm on Tuesday. Both drivers were injured in the accident, but the taxi driver declined to be taken to the hospital.

The police said, “A 65-year-old male taxi driver sustained minor injuries but refused conveyance. A 56-year-old male car driver was conveyed conscious to the hospital.”

The car driver was taken to the National University Hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries are unknown at this time.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation by the police. It is unclear what led to the collision between the car and the taxi, or whether any other factors contributed to the accident.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg