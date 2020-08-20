Asia Ho Ching likened to Chinese Empress Dowager Cixi

Ho Ching likened to Chinese Empress Dowager Cixi

Facebook user Sher Hui shared a photo of the two powerful women in the Facebook group, 'Concerned Citizens Band Together for a better Singapore' where netizens agreed that the similarity was indeed uncanny

Photo: from Facebook

Author

Beatrice Del Rosario

Date

Category

AsiaHome NewsInternationalSingapore PoliticsSocio-Political
- Advertisement -

Mdm Ho Ching has been likened to the Chinese Empress Dowager Cixi by a netizen who posted a side-by-side photo of the two prominent women on Facebook. Many Facebook users have responded by expressing their shock over the “resemblance.”

Facebook user Sher Hui on Tuesday (August 18) shared a photo of two powerful women with the Facebook group, Concerned Citizens Band Together for a better Singapore. The caption read, “The reincarnation of Empress Dowager Cixi.”

Photo: screengrab from Facebook / Concerned Citizens Band Together for a better Singapore

According to an article by National Geographic, Chinese Empress Dowager Cixi ruled China from 1861 to 1908 and sustained the empire during a difficult time. Her success at transforming China from a medieval nation to a modern power on the international playing field is attributed to her staunch determination and her clever mind. She was also widely-known for being able to impose her authority in a society that made it hard for women to do so.

- Advertisement -

In response to the photo posted by Ms Hui, many other Facebook users flocked to the comments section to express their shock over what they saw to be a similarity between the empress and Mdm Ho. However, while some said that the two women physically looked alike, others took it a step further.

Photo: screengrab from Facebook / Concerned Citizens Band Together for a better Singapore

Photo: screengrab from Facebook / Concerned Citizens Band Together for a better Singapore

Photo: screengrab from Facebook / Concerned Citizens Band Together for a better Singapore

Photo: screengrab from Facebook / Concerned Citizens Band Together for a better Singapore

Photo: screengrab from Facebook / Concerned Citizens Band Together for a better Singapore

Photo: screengrab from Facebook / Concerned Citizens Band Together for a better Singapore

Photo: screengrab from Facebook / Concerned Citizens Band Together for a better Singapore

Photo: screengrab from Facebook / Concerned Citizens Band Together for a better Singapore

- Advertisement -
72,000FansLike
1,000FollowersFollow
4,000FollowersFollow
1,000SubscribersSubscribe
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd