Ho Ching likened to Chinese Empress Dowager Cixi

Mdm Ho Ching has been likened to the Chinese Empress Dowager Cixi by a netizen who posted a side-by-side photo of the two prominent women on Facebook. Many Facebook users have responded by expressing their shock over the “resemblance.”

Facebook user Sher Hui on Tuesday (August 18) shared a photo of two powerful women with the Facebook group, Concerned Citizens Band Together for a better Singapore. The caption read, “The reincarnation of Empress Dowager Cixi.”

According to an article by National Geographic, Chinese Empress Dowager Cixi ruled China from 1861 to 1908 and sustained the empire during a difficult time. Her success at transforming China from a medieval nation to a modern power on the international playing field is attributed to her staunch determination and her clever mind. She was also widely-known for being able to impose her authority in a society that made it hard for women to do so.

In response to the photo posted by Ms Hui, many other Facebook users flocked to the comments section to express their shock over what they saw to be a similarity between the empress and Mdm Ho. However, while some said that the two women physically looked alike, others took it a step further.