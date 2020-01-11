Goo Hye Sun uploads selfie, calling herself an ‘attention seeker’ and worries fans

- Advertisement -

South Korean actress Goo Hye Sun garnered the attention of netizens with her latest caption.

On January 9th she posted a selfie on Instagram with a caption that she is an attention seeker and called for her fans to love her.

The actress is seen showing a close up of her face, looking seriously at the camera. Netizens posted concerned comments asking her to quit Instagram and seek mental help.

Another commented saying that this was a cry for help. One of the comments encouraged her to go to a clinic to get treatment.

- Advertisement -

Goo Hye-sun and Ahn Jae-Hyun called their marriage quits in September last year after an intense and heated exchange of words between the two that went on for weeks.

Following that, there was a deafening silence from both of them over the last few days which may have left fans wondering what happened.

The reason is a supposed ‘gag order’ that was put in place following the intervention of their respective lawyers and friends.

A source revealed that both parties do not want to be talked about anymore.

The media tried to contact the couple’s lawyers to reveal details of the couple’s divorce process but there was no response. A statement was issued as saying that they cannot make any comments on the matter and they apologise for it. While it is unsure who are the parties involved in the mediation and what were the terms of the ‘gag order’ itself, the lack of comment even from their friends and close acquaintances have been taken by many as proof of the directive.

Ahn was in the middle of filming a Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) drama, People with Flaws. As for Goo she was releasing her book I’m Your Companion Animal.

Goo posted and deleted two Instagram posts showing screenshots of her conversation with Ahn. The screenshots showed her husband asking for a divorce.

The actress had accused Ahn of having an affair with fellow actress Oh Yeon-Seo. Since the divorce of South Korean actress Goo Hye-sun and actor Ahn Jae-Hyun, fans of Goo Hye-sun are up in arms against Ahn Jae-Hyun despite him finally opening up with his side of the story. /TISG