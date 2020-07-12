GE2020: WP team thanks voters, Jamus Lim says: “Kam siah, Sengkang!”

- Advertisement -

Singapore – The four members of the Workers’ Party team that was victorious in the new Sengkang Group Representation Constituency have thanked its voters for their trust and leap of faith in voting the party into Parliament.

The WP team defeated the People’s Action Party team, taking 52.13 per cent of the vote, making its win the biggest upset of the 2020 General Election.

The WP team of Ms He Ting Ru, 37; Dr Jamus Lim, 44; Mr Louis Chua, 33; and Ms Raeesah Khan, 26; beat the PAP team of Mr Ng Chee Meng, 51; Mr Lam Pin Min, 50; Mr Amrin Amin, 41; and Mr Raymond Lye, 54.

In her speech, Ms He thanked their opponents for a clean and decent fight. “We’ve had very interesting conversations with all of you. I really look forward to further engagement in the future,” she said. Ms He also thanked Singaporeans from all over the island who had supported the team during the election campaign. She thanked Sengkand voters for their “trust and leap of faith” in the party. “We will work hard to make sure that this trust is not misplaced,” she promised.

Ms He also mentioned the young people who had walked with them, volunteered and expressed their interest and hope for a better future for Singapore. This had really touched her, she said.

“To the residents of Sengkang, we work for all of you,” she said. “Tomorrow, we start work.”

The other three members of the team also spoke. Mr Chua was next and thanked voters in Mandarin. Then it was Ms Khan, who spoke in English and Malay. Last but not least was Dr Lim, who spoke of the win with his trade mark phrase of “warms the cockles of our hearts”. He end it with: “Kam siah, Sengkang.” (Hokkien for “Thank you, Sengkang.”)

Videos of Sengkang residents cheering for the WP on Friday night (Polling Day), went viral on social media, with many from the online community congratulating the party on its win.

Those commenting on the result online highlighted the demographics of Sengkang as playing a part in the outcome. According to a straitstimes.com report, more than 60 per cent of the residents are below the age of 45, while more than 5 per cent are younger than five years old.

