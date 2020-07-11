GE2020: Cheers heard at Sengkang GRC as WP takes the lead

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A video of cheers heard at Sengkang GRC is going viral in social media, with residents showing their excitement that the opposition Workers’ Party (WP) is leading the polls based on early indicators.

Netizen David King Raj shared the video on Facebook page SG Opposition a few minutes after the sample counts results came out for the newly formed Sengkang Group Representation Constituency (GRC).

Residents could be heard cheering and shouting “Workers’ Party” in the video which has garnered over 1,200 positive reactions and 830 shares to date.

Sengkang!!!! Posted by David King Raj on Friday, 10 July 2020

- Advertisement -

Similar footage below is also circulating on Whatsapp.

Members from the online community shared in the joy and congratulated Sengkang for the probable WP victory. “Believe me, Sengkang, there were cheers for you all the way here from Jurong West,” commented Facebook user Zorke Yahya.

Netizens also saluted the residents for their “ballsy and gutsy” action. Meanwhile, many from Hougang SMC and Aljunied GRC, with the same opposition party currently leading in sample counts, welcomed the constituency to the “WP zone.”

The new constituency has more than 120,000 voters and is comprised of Punggol East SMC, parts of Sengkang West SMC and Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC. Based on the latest sample count results, the WP team took the lead with 53 per cent of votes.

The WP team is led by He Ting Ru, 37, head of legal and communications at a multinational company; Dr Jamus Lim, 44, associate professor of economics at Essec Business School; Louis Chua, 33, Credit Suisse’s equity research analyst; and Raeesah Khan, 26. They went up against a PAP team represented by Ng Chee Meng, 51 from the Prime Minister’s Office; Lam Pin Min, 50, Minister of State for Health and Transport; Amrin Amin, 41, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Home Affairs and Health; and a new face, Raymond Lye, 54, who is a lawyer.

Read related: