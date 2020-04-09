Free food and drink at Clementi stall for delivery riders

Singapore—It’s been said that a crisis can bring out both the best and the worst of humanity, as people all over the world are experiencing in these times.

One rider wrote that their “faith in humanity” was restored because of the kindness and generosity extended to riders by one food stall at the Clementi 448 Ave 3 market, where they were first just given free drinks, and now they’re receiving free food as well.

A rider named An posted about the food stall on the popular Facebook page All Singapore Stuff. The post was captioned, “Even with COVID-19 situation, this shop at Clementi 448 Ave 3 market continues to give drinks for delivery riders. Now they give nasi lemak! Faith in humanity restored.”

What’s more, the food stall thoughtfully provided meals that could be partaken of by riders from any religion.

An posted a photo of a sign at the food stall that said,

“To all food delivery brothers and sisters,

In view of the ongoing economy crisis and ongoing Covid-19 situation, everyone is going through a tough period to deliver food to our customers.

We would like to join hands in #SGUNITED to thank you for your help by buying you a meal and a drink.

Food provided are of no pork and no lard (Halal).

And distribution of food and drinks are on first come first served basis.

Pls Help yourself.

Thank you & Be Safe!”

Ani then posted a photo with a box that contained packed meals, and another one with bottles of chilled water, so the riders could help themselves.

Here is a photo of the stall that gives free food to riders, it’s called Clementi Hong Kee Villa – 宏記食家樂園.

Commenters were quick with praises for the food stall owner’s generosity, especially during a time when everyone is affected by the Covid-19 outbreak.

One netizen even wrote, “The most delicious nasi lemak comes from the most sincere sellers.”

Another wrote that the stall owner is still quite young.

Yet others made a point of saying they would visit the stall one day, after the coronavirus crisis is over.

Later, Clementi Hong Kee Villa itself reached out to All Singapore Stuff to say thank you as well.

