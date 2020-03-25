Passenger gives surprise pack of alcohol wipes to taxi driver

- Advertisement -

Singapore — At a time when alcohol wipes are snapped up from the shelves as soon as they are restocked, a stranger who took a ride in a taxi has given a pack of them to the cabby.

The passenger’s gesture has been appreciated on the Reddit social news platform by the cabby’s daughter.

Others add that the gift shows that there are those who do not mind sharing the good things, although the Covid-19 pandemic has caused many to stock up on items such as tissue paper, alcohol, sanitisers, face masks and disinfectant products.

The Reddit user, with the handle @littlesuperherogirl, shared a post on Monday (March 23) with the caption: “My dad — a taxi driver — got this from a passenger today. A whole bag of alcohol wipes!!! Thank you.” She included a photo of a plastic bag containing not one but several packs of alcohol wipes. The bag had a note on how the wipes could be used, stressing the importance of cleaning parts of the taxi that passengers usually touch, such as the interior and exterior door handles.

Netizens flocked to the comments section of the heart-warming post to express their appreciation of such a gesture.

One took it as an example for others to follow — to maintain solidarity and offer support in strange times such as these. Another described the gesture as “a simple action that can benefit many”.

One person, by the handle @houganger, recognised the brand of disinfectant wipes and pointed out that they were not as cheap as other brands even before Covid-19 struck.

“(T)his is not cheap man, even before corona it was quite pricey for a wet wipe,” the netizen said, which brought the value of such an act of kindness even higher. Another person noted that the product was made in Singapore.

