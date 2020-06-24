DPM Heng introduces 4 new PAP candidates for upcoming GE

- Advertisement -

Singapore—Several new People’s Action Party (PAP) candidates for the upcoming General Election (GE) were introduced by Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat on Wednesday, June 24, in virtual press conference at the party’s New Upper Changi Road headquarters.

According to him, this new slate of candidates is “very interesting and diverse.”

DPM Heng, PAP’s first assistant secretary-general said that the party is tapping “more new faces from different segments of society, so that they can represent different segments of society and can bring different interests for discussion.”

This is especially needful, since the coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on the country, and it is necessary for Singapore to rise from this crisis even stronger, he said.

PAP unveils first batch of possible new candidates for GE2020 PAP unveils first batch of possible new candidates for GE2020:- Edward Chia Bing Hui- Desmond Tan Kok Ming- Nadia Ahmad Samdin- Ivan Lim Shaw Chuan Posted by CNA on Tuesday, June 23, 2020

Here are some of the new candidates introduced by the Deputy Prime Minister.

1. Nadia Ahmad Samdin, age 30, is an associate director at TSMP Law Corporation. Two years ago, Ms Samdin was selected to be a delegate to the G20 meeting for youth leaders in Argentina.

An alumna of the SMU School of Law, Ms Samdin was appointed in 2014 to the South East Community Development Council, where she served as its youngest member. She also served as a board member of the National Youth Council and a committee member of the Singapore Council of Women’s Organisations, and is active in Malay organizations, as a board member with the Prophet Muhammad’s Birthday Memorial Scholarship Fund Board and the Singapore Malay Chamber of Commerce and Industry. In 2015, she received the SMU Alumni Rising Star at the SMU Alumni Recognition Ceremony in that year.

SEKILAS INFO: Peguam & aktivis masyarakat, Nadia Ahmad Samdin, antara wajah baru PAP dalam GE2020 dan rasmi… Posted by BERITAmediacorp on Tuesday, June 23, 2020

2. Edward Chia Bing Hui, age 36, an entrepreneur who co-founded bar-restaurant Timbre, and is the managing director of Timbre Group, a lifestyle company. In 2016 he was “awarded the ASEAN Youth Award 2016 for his outstanding contributions towards developing Singapore’s music scene and his commitment towards community involvement.” A media release at the time of the award said that the Timbre Group “supported over 1,000 artistes by providing them with a platform for regional and international exposure and placed Singapore on the world map of quality music.”

3. Desmond Tan Kok Ming, age 50, who served as the People’s Association’s (PA) chief executive director until earlier this month. Mr Tan is also a former brigadier-general and had assumed leadership of the PA in January 2017.

When he stepped down it was widely speculated that he would contest in the upcoming GE. He told the Straits Times early in June via email, “I have some plans in mind and (these) will firm up in time. I also hope to continue to serve the community in other capacities.”

4. Ivan Lim Shaw Chuan, age 42, who is the General Manager for Specialised Vessels of Keppel Offshore & Marine. According to Mothership, Mr Lim “wants to help elderly residents and children who have disadvantages, people with special needs as well as parents who have to strike a balance between work and family,” and “would like to focus on digitalisation and transformation of businesses and workspaces.”

Ivan @ Community Sky Garden Blk 372 Jurong East St 32 Posted by Ivan Lim Shaw Chuan 林绍权 on Monday, June 1, 2020

—/TISG

