SINGAPORE: A recent People’s Action Party (PAP) policy survey of 1,300 respondents has suggested that Singaporeans take the role of the fourth generation of PAP leaders in handling international relations seriously, with the majority of respondents stressing the importance of enabling the country to sustain its global influence while fostering alliances with like-minded nations.

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, also the chairman of the PAP, articulated these sentiments during the third dialogue commemorating the 100th birthday of Singapore’s founding Prime Minister, Lee Kuan Yew.

While asserting that Singapore must build domestic prosperity to confidently engage in international affairs, Mr Heng also urged Singaporeans to adopt an outward-looking mindset. He encouraged citizens to draw inspiration from global best practices, gather ideas beneficial to Singapore, and contribute positively to the international community.

He added that Singapore must continue to welcome those who share the nation’s values and can contribute to its progress.

As Singapore navigates a leadership transition, with the fourth-generation leaders gearing up for a handover, the PAP survey results offer valuable insights into the kind of leaders Singapore seeks to steer the nation forward.