As GE nears, PAP MPs announce 5-year upgrade plans for Tanjong Pagar, Holland-Bukit Timah

Singapore—As the General Election nears, some Members of Parliament are announcing upgrade plans for their GRCs.

Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing, who is an MP for the Tanjong Pagar Group Representation Constituency, took to social media on June 21 to post a video entitled “Tanjong Pagar Town’s Five-Year Plan.”

Tanjong Pagar Town’s Five-Year Plan Residents of Tanjong Pagar and Radin Mas know that every five years, Tanjong Pagar Town Council will introduce a new plan for our town. Whilst we are unable to do so physically this year, delighted to join my fellow grassroots advisors to unveil our Tanjong Pagar Town Five-Year Masterplan online this morning. Continuous rejuvenation and improvement to our estates – this is our promise and commitment to our residents. We consider our residents’ accessibility, safety and convenience when undertaking the works. Beyond the infrastructural improvements – sheltered linkways and vehicle porches, barrier-free access ramps, outdoor lifts, playgrounds and others – what is most important to us is that we help to create a better living environment for everyone. One where our residents help look out and care for each other. All these are only possible because our residents co-created them. We took our residents’ feedback and suggestions onboard when planning and executing the programmes. Everyone here owns this town we live, work and play in. Thank you for helping us to build Tanjong Pagar Town into a closer and warmer home – Our Home with Heart. CCSYou can find more information on the five-year masterplan for Tanjong Pagar Town at www.tptc.org.sg. The future plans for Buona Vista division can be found here: https://www.tptc.org.sg/BounaVista.pdf Posted by Chan Chun Sing on Saturday, June 20, 2020

In the video, which had been filmed before the Circuit Breaker was put in place, the master plan for Tanjong Pajar GRC and Radin Mas SMC for the next 5 years was unveiled. Aside from Mr Chan, MPs Indranee Rajah, Melvin Yong (Chairman of Tanjong Pagar Town Council), Joan Pereira, and Chia Shi Lu and Minister of State and MP for Radin Mas Sam Tan Chin Shiong also spoke about the planned improvements for the area.

“Our home, with heart,” Mr Chan said in the video.

He wrote in his Facebook post that since the MPs were not able to introduce the upgrade plans in person, they were doing it online.

Apparently, the Tanjong Pagar Town Council introduces new plans every five years, which would means they are scheduled roughly at the same time as the nation’s elections.

The Trade and Industry Minister wrote, “ Continuous rejuvenation and improvement to our estates – this is our promise and commitment to our residents. We consider our residents’ accessibility, safety and convenience when undertaking the works.”

He also mentioned the some of the planned improvements to Tanjong Pagar and Radin Mas, which include sheltered linkways and vehicle porches, barrier-free access ramps, outdoor lifts, and playgrounds, and especially mentioned how valuable residents have been in making changes for the better.

“All these are only possible because our residents co-created them. We took our residents’ feedback and suggestions onboard when planning and executing the programmes. Everyone here owns this town we live, work and play in.”

As for the Holland-Bukit Timah GRC, Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, Singapore’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, posted videos of the areas’ masterplan last weekend.

The video’s subtitle is “5 divisions, One Community.”

In the most recent video, posted very early on June 22, Dr Balakrishnan wrote that MP Teo Ho Pin of Bukit Panjang SMC been “working hard with Bukit Panjang residents for many years, taking on feedback and suggestions from it to make it a more vibrant community.” Plans include covered linkways, new gyms, vertical gardens and drop-off points, and other improvements.

Bukit Panjang town has come a long way over the years. Teo Ho Pin has been working hard with Bukit Panjang residents for many years, taking on feedback and suggestions from to make it a more vibrant community. Here are some upcoming plans for the town. You may also view the video highlights of the Holland-Bukit Panjang Town Council Masterplan 2020, which I have previously posted. Posted by Vivian Balakrishnan on Sunday, June 21, 2020

On June 21, Dr Balakrishan had also posted the masterplan video for Ulu Pandan, and wrote that Ghim Moh, Sunset Way and Farrer Gardens Estates would become “more convenient and accessible for residents” due to their feedback to MP Christopher de Souza.

Ghim Moh, Sunset Way and Farrer Gardens Estates will be made more convenient and accessible for residents. Thank you for sharing your candid feedback with Christopher de Souza, which we have built upon for a better home. Here are some future initiatives that Ulu Pandan residents can look forward to. Posted by Vivian Balakrishnan on Sunday, June 21, 2020

He also shared the plans for the upgrading of the HDB estates within Bukit Timah division, and said that MP Sim Ann “has pushed for many initiatives to make daily life better.”

Delighted to share some upcoming plans for the HDB estates within Bukit Timah division! Sim Ann 沈颖 has pushed for many initiatives to make daily life better. With residents' support, Bukit Timah's neighbourhoods can be even more beautiful, functional and connected. Posted by Vivian Balakrishnan on Sunday, June 21, 2020

The Minister also posted a video concerning planned improvement for Zhenghua, which is under MP Liang Eng Hua, as well as the one for Cashew residents, which includes new sheltered ramps and staircases, covered linkways and drop-off porches, fitness areas, pavilions and the like.

Improving our estates and neighbourhoods is a continuous journey. Thank you for sharing your feedback over the years with Liang Eng Hwa, who has worked hard to help make Zhenghua an endearing home. Here are some highlights that Zhenghua residents can look forward to. Posted by Vivian Balakrishnan on Sunday, June 21, 2020

Cashew Improvements Grateful to the residents of Holland-Bukit Timah and Bukit Panjang for your suggestions over the years that have enabled us to make our neighbourhood a beautiful, unique and inclusive Home that we can all be so proud of! Here are some of the highlights that Cashew residents can look forward to over the next few years. Posted by Vivian Balakrishnan on Saturday, June 20, 2020

Regarding these 5-year masterplans, The Straits Times quotes senior international affairs analyst at management consultancy Solaris Strategies Singapore, Dr Mustafa Izzudin, as saying they are “meant to demonstrate to the electorate that this is what good leadership looks like, thinking ahead for the mid-and long-term.

This move has been effective in the past, and I think it will be even more effective this time around because of the anxiety and uncertainty over the (Covid-19) pandemic. The election for the PAP will be about how they’ve handled the pandemic and how they plan to handle the impact of the pandemic in the coming years.” —/TISG

