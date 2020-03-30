DJ-turned-restaurant owner appeals for rental waiver of 2 to 3 months

- Advertisement -

Singapore – Former Mediacorp DJ Daniel Ong, who now runs three restaurants, has taken to Instagram to highlight the suffering of fellow entrepreneurs amid the Covid-19 pandemic and to call for rental waiver of 2 to 3 months.

On Saturday (March 28), Mr Ong posted about the plight of food and beverage establishments. He had co-founded Twelve Cupcakes with then wife Jaime Teo in 2011. The company was sold in 2017.

“I’m writing this plea as a small operator of three restaurants to landlords in Singapore,” said Mr Ong. “We need your help now. If not now, then never. Because we will cease to exist.”

He explained that it is impossible to sustain an income in the current situation where there is a 70-80 per cent decrease in customers, hence profit.

Mr Ong called for landlords, “who’ve made hundreds of millions for your organisations and shareholders” to support the very people who filled their malls and properties.

“Waive rents for 2-3 months. Give us a fighting chance,” Mr Ong pleaded. He illustrated how a landlord’s establishment would remain empty until the end of the year or when a cure is found if no support is provided for their tenants. “It’s a lose-lose situation.”

“You are protecting profit, we are just trying to survive and help our fellow Singaporeans and livelihood and jobs,” said Mr Ong.

He tagged Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, Secretary-General of the National Trades Union Congress Ng Chee Meng and major landlords in his posts.

In a follow-up post, Mr Ong asked landlords to consider their tenants as partners. “Giving us a 2,000-4,000 discount on a 25,000 rent really just delays the inevitable,” he said. “Can you be on the other side for once?,” he asked.

Being located in the Central Business District, Mr Ong and other business owners have been hit badly by the outbreak, as people work from home and food delivery is not a feasible option.

Other owners shared their experiences during the crisis, with some having to fold their businesses and retrench workers. Others were unhappy that “powerful landlords” were “removing the opportunity for entrepreneurs” to do business.

However, there was some criticism of Mr Ong’s appeal. Others pointed out that workers will lose their jobs when businesses close.

