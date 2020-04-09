COVID-19: 142 new cases reported in biggest daily spike for SG; 20 connected to S11 Dormitory cluster

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE—On Wednesday (Apr 8), the Ministry of Health (MOH) reported the largest daily spike in cases since the outbreak began in Singapore—142 new cases of COVID-19, which raises the countrywide total to 1,623 cases of infection.

Of the 142 new cases, MOH noted that 40 were specifically linked to clusters at foreign worker dormitories, 28 were linked to non-dormitory clusters or other cases, two are imported, and for the remaining 72 cases, contact tracing is still ongoing.

Links between cases and clusters

Additional investigations into the cases have identified links between the new cases and previous clusters:

Twenty cases were linked to S11 Dormitory @ Punggol cluster, which has a new total of 118 confirmed cases

Four cases were linked to the Westlite Toh Guan dormitory cluster, which has a new total of 38 confirmed cases

Five cases were linked to the Toh Guan Dormitory cluster, which has a new total of 23 confirmed cases

Eleven cases were linked to the Sungei Tengah Lodge cluster, which has a new total of 29 confirmed cases

Four cases were linked to the Tampines Dormitory cluster, which has a new total of 21 confirmed cases

Three cases were linked to Kranji Lodge, which has a new total of six confirmed cases

One case was linked to Cochrane Lodge I, which has a new total of seven confirmed cases

One case was linked to Cochrane Lodge II, which has a new total of six confirmed cases

One case was linked to a dormitory at 55 Sungei Kadut Loop, which has a new total of five confirmed cases

Six cases were linked to the construction site cluster at Project Glory, which has a new total of 27 confirmed cases

Five cases were linked to the Mustafa Centre cluster, which has a new total of 50 confirmed cases

Three cases were linked to the Keppel Shipyard cluster, which has a new total of 12 confirmed cases

One case was linked to the Wilby Residences cluster, which has a new total of 10 confirmed cases

On its website, MOH published a more detailed description of Wednesday’s new cases.

Singapore’s updated COVID-19 figures

- Advertisement -

In other COVID-19 news, 29 cases have been discharged, bringing the total of fully recovered cases in Singapore to 406 cases.

Of the 669 confirmed cases who are still in hospital undergoing treatment, most are in stable condition or are showing signs of improvement, and 29 are in critical condition.

MOH reported that there are 542 cases who tested positive for COVID-19 despite being clinically well, and they are being held under isolation and are receiving treatment at the following facilities: Concord International Hospital, Mount Elizabeth Hospital, Gleneagles Hospital, Mount Alvernia Hospital, Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital and the Community Isolation Facility at D’Resort NTUC.

So far, Singapore has had six fatalities from COVID-19, with the addition of a man who passed away on Wednesday while waiting for the result of his swab test.

Public healthcare worker patient

MOH has also identified a patient who is a healthcare worker who is employed as a technician at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital. Case 1466 is a 31-year-old male Indian national. The Singapore Work Pass holder has no recent travel history to affected countries or regions.

On April 5, he reported symptoms of COVID-19. On April 7, test results showed him as positive for COVID-19. He is currently warded in an isolation room at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID).

He has not reported to work since symptoms of the virus appeared. /TISG