PPP’s Goh Meng Seng claims MOH has not mentioned one Covid-19 case

Singapore — Opposition People’s Power Party (PPP) leader Goh Meng Seng claims that there is an inaccuracy in the press statement by the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Thursday (Jan 28) regarding allergic reactions to the Covid-19 vaccine.

In MOH press statement yesterday, it claims that all Adverse Events derived from its vaccination program has been… Posted by Goh Meng Seng on Friday, 29 January 2021

According to the MOH, three cases of anaphylaxis — or rapid onset of severe allergic reactions — were reported out of the more than 113,000 people who have received the Covid-19 vaccine to date.

However, one person is claiming to have had serious adverse effects after the vaccination.

Facebook user Charlene Lin posted a comment on the statement on Friday (Jan 29), stating that she had “been hospitalised 5 days after taking the Covid vaccine”, and that [her] case did not seem to have been reported.

Ms Lin added that she had yet to be discharged. She said she had no clue about what was happening and that doctors were carrying out numerous blood tests.

Mr Goh, who had noticed the comment, said that he would like to know why the MOH did not include Ms Lin’s case in its statement.

The opposition politician brought up the outbreak of Hepatitis C cases in the Singapore General Hospital in 2015 but which were acknowledged months later. He asked whether the ministry was making a similar mistake for a second time.

Ms Lin’s comments were removed within an hour. There have been no updates from her or the MOH.

Denise Teh is an editorial intern at The Independent SG. /TISG

