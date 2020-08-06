Conservative US newscaster Sean Hannity says quarantine-loving liberals should go to Singapore

- Advertisement -

Conservative US newscaster Sean Hannity said that quarantine-loving liberals should head for Singapore, given the city-state’s TraceTogether initiative, in a new tweet.

One of the most-watched hosts in cable news and most-listened-to hosts in talk radio, Mr Hannity is perhaps best known for his eponyomous radio program ‘The Sean Hannity Show’ and his television show ‘Hannity’ on the right-leaning FOX News network.

Sharing an article published in fellow FOX News commentator Gregg Jarrett’s website, Mr Hannity tweeted that liberals who love the quarantine should go to Singapore given the use of mandated tracking devices. In the wee hours of Singapore’s morning, the media personality tweeted: “Hey Quarantining Loving Liberals! Go To Singapore With Mandated Tracking Devices.”

The article on Gregg Jarrett’s website that Mr Hannity linked talked about how some left-wing activists demand that people stay home and practice safe distancing but also attend mass protests and organise large events packed with people.

Pointing out how these Americans have so much freedom to do as they please, the article said that residents and travellers in Singapore are not so fortunate given the strict laws here. The writer added that “upheaval and deadly riots” would abound if US President Donald Trump even suggested implementing some of Singapore’s COVID-19 prevention measures, like the use of tracking devices, in the States.

Tracking the movements of residents and travellers is one of the measures Singapore has taken to combat the community spread of COVID-19.

The Government launched the TraceTogether digital contact tracing initiative, which first took the form of a mobile application. Since only about 17 per cent of the population downloaded the app, the authorities are issuing wearable electronic monitoring devices. Aside from residents, some incoming travellers will also have to wear such devices in order to enter the country as travel restrictions ease.

The Gregg Jarrett article also mentioned how severely Singapore deals with those who flout COVID-19 laws. Under the Infectious Diseases Act, those who breach the rules can be fined up to S$10,000 and/or be jailed for up to six months.