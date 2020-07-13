Cinemas reopening on July 13. Do you feel safe enough to go?

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE – After months of circuit breaker measures and strict closures for certain businesses, Cathay Cineplexes, Golden Village Mr Popcorn and Shaw Theatres have all posted via their Facebook pages that they are finally reopening their doors on July 13 (Mon), after being closed since March 26.

Although there are still a number of positive Covid-19 cases on the island, and Singapore is still in Phase Two of the lifting of circuit breaker measures, the public is gung-ho to return to their favourite haunts to enjoy a film and some popcorn.

Of course, all management of these theatres are reassuring cinemagoers that their health and safety is of utmost importance to them, explaining their exact policies on their social media pages on how they plan to keep their customers safe during these uncertain times.

Cathay Cineplexes has expressed that they are committed to providing “a safe and enjoyable movie-going experience.”

Meanwhile, Golden Village Mr Popcorn has also posted a video on their Facebook page, explaining that their customers don’t need to worry, and that customers’ “well-being is our top priority!”

Shaw Theatres has also expressed to their patrons that they can “Stay Safe” when visiting the cinemas.

Most cinemas are committed to providing safety by doing temperature checks before entering the cinema, using SafeEntry to check-in and out of theatres, following safe social distancing measures while in the lobby and lining up, online buying of tickets, and increasing the number of times they disinfect throughout the day, amongst other forms of safety precautions. Some cinemas have also reconfigured the seats within their theatres to make moviegoers feel even safer while inside the cinemas.

On the other hand, WE Cinemas has decided to remain closed for now “due to some unforeseen technical issues.” But they assure their clients that they are looking forward to the day they can open their doors once more.

See their Facebook post here. /TISG