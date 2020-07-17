Caught on cam: Woman shouts at OCBC staff to cancel credit card

- Advertisement -

Singapore – An auntie was spotted raising her voice at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation (OCBC) staff as she requested to “end her relationship” with the bank.

On Thursday (July 16), Facebook page All Singapore Stuff uploaded a video of an upset OCBC customer scolding the staff while requesting to cancel her credit card. She continued shouting at what appeared to be a manager or supervisor who left the counter and approached the auntie. “You can check her work (pointing to the staff behind the counter), make sure the two, the three…how much is the amount I owe OCBC…as simple as that. I pay right now. End relationship,” shouted the auntie. “Go ahead and do it. Go and do it right now,” she demanded.

Members from the online community advised the auntie to handle the situation more civilly next time. Because even if the bank was in the wrong or she experienced poor service, no one has the right to shout in such a manner at someone doing their job. Netizens noted that the auntie could have gone ahead and closed her account without making a big scene. “The counter staff may be new or need more training, but such behaviour is intolerable,” said Facebook user Michael Lee.

Meanwhile, others shared that they, too, had bad experiences with OCBC. Facebook user Diego Marquez noted that “their staff do not know their jobs,” while another had the bank request them to come down to a branch to verify particulars amid a pandemic and were only given one month to do so. “I can imagine the auntie’s frustration,” commented Facebook user Balaji Rangarajan. He tried to cancel his credit card and had to call seven different times, repeating his story and reason for cancellation. The bank advised him to process his request over the counter; however, he had already accumulated three months of finance charges due to the delay.

“Banks may screw up. But, don’t screw up your image in public. Shouting and being aggressive doesn’t help,” commented Facebook user Stephen Roy. He added that one could be assertive without having to raise their voice.

Upset OCBC customer This lady confirm plus chop not a satisfied customer. Pity the counter staff<Reader's Contribution by Jack> Posted by All Singapore Stuff on Thursday, 16 July 2020