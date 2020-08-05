Bukit Panjang MP Liang Eng Hwa disappointed in LTA

- Advertisement -

Singapore – On Aug 3, Bukit Panjang’s MP Liang Eng Hwa expressed his disappointment towards the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Facebook. This came in light of the changes made to several bus services leading residents of Bukit Panjang to the city area.

He wrote: “Like all of you, I am very disappointed that LTA has decided to go ahead with the withdrawal of Svc 700/700A & changes to Svc 972 & 171. These drastic changes will cause inconveniences to our residents; especially those who commute to the city area.”

LTA announced that bus services 700 and 700A will be discontinued after Aug 15, bus 171 will only be used to commute between Yishun and Bukit Panjang, and bus 972 will only be used to serve Dunearn Road, Newton MRT and Scotts Road.

Mr Liang explained that with the Downtown Line, ridership for bus 700 had “fallen sharply”. This is perhaps why the bus service has been discontinued, alongside changes made to the other bus services.

Mr Liang has expressed that he has tried to negotiate and speak with LTA about this issue, but has failed.

He wrote: “We have been engaging LTA to find alternative solutions that will balance accessibility concerns for residents and optimal routes for bus service providers.

Unfortunately, the bus planners at LTA are not open to our alternative suggestions. I am saddened that they have no regard on how these changes will impact our residents’ lives.”

Ending his post, Mr Liang stated that he will do his best to continue urging LTA to rethink their decision and he “will do my [his] best to fight for better accessibility and convenience for our affected residents.”

Netizens have rallied behind him, stating that the suspension of these services will cause much more inconvenience for them.

A redditor also wrote: “These bus services are not only critical in bringing kids in the neighborhood to schools like ACS (Barker), SCGS, SJI and everything in between but also the workforce who are working in Orchard Road, Suntec and Raffles Place directly. Asking the residences to hop on a fiddle bus to the nearest DTL is only adding unnecessary commuting time.” -/TISG