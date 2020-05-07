BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s legs become popular Internet meme

- Advertisement -

BLACKPINK’s Lisa is known for her good looks and impressive dance moves and now her legs have become a popular Internet meme, according to scmp.com on Wednesday (May 6), quoting a report in the Korea Times.

The K-pop singer’s legs, in thigh-high leather boots, have been edited onto characters and celebrities such as Spider-Man, Captain America, Shrek, Dolly Parton, Stephen Colbert, James Corden, Jeff Goldblum, Luke Evans and Bojack Horseman.

About a fortnight ago, Lisa released a dance video where she grooved to the 2019 track Mushroom Chocolate that was filmed by Anthony King.

It was a great performance with graceful lines and ballet angles paired with provocative dance moves found in K-pop videos.

- Advertisement -

Her look from the video was edited and pasted on many celebrities and characters. A viewer cropped her legs and pasted them on Star Trek’s Spock with the question, “Did it work?”

It is not just celebrities who have taken on this Internet challenge, their agents and fans have participated as well.

With more than 32 million followers on Instagram, Lisa is the most followed K-pop star in social media.

BLACKPINK’s video for Ddu-Du Ddu-Du was the first K-pop act to achieve more than a billion views on YouTube.

It was the first time a South Korean girl group had been given a gold record by the Recording Industry Association of America.

The group is making a comeback with new songs. Lisa was filmed in the studio on Friday with her group members and producer, songwriter and rapper G-Dragon.

BLACKPINK have collaborated with more Western acts such as Dua Lipa in 2018 for the track Kiss and Make Up and, more recently, with Lady Gaga on her next album Chromatica. /TISG