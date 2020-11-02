BLACKPINK’s Jennie stuns in sexy Halloween costume

- Advertisement -

BLACKPINK’s Jennie celebrated Halloween with a sexy marine costume. On November 1, Jennie went on Instagram to share a collection of photos taken from what appeared to be an intimate celebration for Halloween. She perfected a sexy, refined marine look, à-la-Chanel, with long red nails and a hat. Tagging her stylists, Jennie wrote: “Hi my name is Nini and i like red“.

Her crimson nails were matched with red stockings, red lips, and red scratch marks painted on herself. Media outlets took her photos and highlighted her influence as a female idol who had once gain topped the brand value rankings in October.

Born on January 16, 1996 as Jennie Kim and better known by her stage name Jennie, she is a South Korean singer and rapper. Jennie was born and raised in South Korea. She studied in New Zealand at the age of eight for five years, before returning to South Korea in 2010. She later debuted as a member of the girl group BLACKPINK under YG Entertainment in August 2016 and made her solo debut with the single “Solo” on November 12, 2018.

Jennie Kim was born in the Seoul Capital Area, South Korea on January 16, 1996, as an only child. When she was eight years old, she went on a trip with her family to Australia and New Zealand. While in New Zealand, her mother asked her if she liked the place and if she wanted to stay, Jennie replied “yes”.

A year later, she was sent to study at Waikowhai Intermediate School in Auckland, New Zealand and lived with a home-stay family. Jennie spoke about her experiences learning a new language on MBC’s special documentary English, Must Change to Survive (2006). During her adolescent years, she dreamed of becoming a ballet dancer. After completing Intermediate, she enrolled into ACG Parnell College.

She heard of K-pop while residing in New Zealand, particularly finding an interest in YG Entertainment’s music. Her mother planned to transfer her to the United States in Florida at the age of 14 to continue her studies leading to her becoming either a lawyer or teacher, however, the idea wasn’t to her liking. Her family supported her decision to move back to South Korea in 2010.

Jennie auditioned to join YG Entertainment that same year and performed Rihanna’s “Take a Bow”, later succeeding in joining the label as a trainee. Through High Cut Korea, she once revealed how she was afraid of strangers and terrible at taking initiative and so could barely greet people during her audition. Initially auditioning as a vocalist, the company believed she should embrace the role of a rapper as at the time she was the only trainee capable of speaking English, while most songs she covered included raps. She studied at the Cheongdam Middle School.

