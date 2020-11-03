Entertainment Celebrity and his coronavirus secret

Prince William and his coronavirus secret

The 38-year-old Duke of Cambridge did not want to alarm the nation after both his father and Boris Johnson also tested positive for the virus

Prince William was struck down by the coronavirus. Picture: Instagram

Lydia Koh

In April, contracted the coronavirus and allegedly struggled to breathe. The 38-year-old Duke of Cambridge did not want to alarm the nation after both his father and Boris Johnson also tested positive for the virus. Prince William was able to carry out 14 telephone engagements despite being struck down by the virus. The duke was treated by doctors and stuck to Government guidelines at his , Anmer Hall, Norfolk.

An insider told The Sun: “William was hit pretty hard by the virus – it really knocked him for six.

“At one stage he was struggling to breathe, so obviously everyone around him was pretty panicked.

“After seeing medics and testing positive – which was obviously quite a shock given how fit and healthy he is – William was determined it should be business as usual though.

“He was determined to fulfil his engagements.”

The duke was able to conduct his duties while not coming into contact with members of the public even though he was struck by the virus. After April 9, William took a week-long break from duties. He then opened the Nightingale Hospital in Birmingham on April 16 via a video link. He also joined a Comic Relief skit together with Stephen Fry. The palace has not responded to The Sun’s claim.

Prince Charles and Prince William were diagnosed with coronavirus. Picture: Instagram

Prince Charles tested positive for the virus in March but admitted he had got away lightly from the contagion. Charles, 71, had luckily only experienced mild symptoms of the virus. The Prince of Wales recovered after spending seven days in self-isolation at his home at Birkall on the Balmoral estate.

He said after recovering: “I was lucky in my case but I’ve had it, and I can so understand what other people have gone through.

“I feel particularly for those who have lost their loved ones and have been unable to be with them at the time.

“That, to me, is the most ghastly thing.

“But in order to prevent this happening to so many more people, I’m so determined to find a way out of this.”

William and Kate have been active following the end of the first lockdown.

The pair have often been seen and most recently paid an emotional tribute ahead of the Pride of Britain awards on Sunday night.

