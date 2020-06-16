Architect Tay Kheng Soon visualises a very different post-Covid landscape

Mr Tay wrote that a journalist had asked him this question. The post has been widely shared.

A journalist just called me about post C19 urban planning. I said the following:1. Many offices will become empty as… Posted by Tay Kheng Soon on Saturday, June 13, 2020

One of those who commented on the post was a teacher. Ms Lynette Kwek said: “We have been asking for smaller class sizes for umpteen yrs but its still the same 35~40 students in a class. Now sch reopens n under CB Phase 1 still no SD within a class (40 students no change).”

Mr Tay replied: “I t will change when there are more teachers. C19 is the catalyst in the humanisation of the economy and therefore the culture.”

Others agreed that it is time to end the rentier economy. This is defined as “the belief in economic practices of monopolisation of access to any kind of property (physical, financial, intellectual, etc.) and gaining significant amounts of profit without contribution to society”.

Mr Francis Lau wrote: “Yes death to the rentier economy. The pandemic came to kill it.” And Mr Lim Keng Hock said: “Can’t wait for item 10 to happen.

Can’t wait for all the evil landlord of shoe boxes to jump off the cliff!”

Some people, however, said that life would go back to its pre-Covid days once a vaccine was found. Mr Tay Chee Seng said: “Good thoughts but I am afraid all will revert to pre-Covid once vaccine is found.”