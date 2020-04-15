Alleged shoplifter at Toa Payoh Guardian pharmacy retaliates by kicking during arrest

- Advertisement -

Singapore – There is no question that times are tough, as people struggle amid the Covid-19 pandemic. A 48-year-old man, for example, was arrested in Toa Payoh for allegedly shoplifting and displaying disorderly behaviour.

On Monday (April 13), a video of the incident began circulating online and was shared by Facebook page All Singapore Stuff. The footage started with the man already being apprehended by the police. He was pinned to the ground by three male officers.

As he was being assisted to his feet, the man tried retaliating and gave one last kick, hitting a nearby shelf and causing the contents to tumble to the floor, much to the surprise of onlookers.

Based on the conversation heard in the video, the man was suspected to be non-compliant to instructions and entered the pharmacy without a face mask – a violation during the circuit breaker period in the country.

The police confirmed, however, that they received a call for assistance at 2:20 pm from the Guardian pharmacy at Block 190 Lorong 6, Toa Payoh, reported mothership.sg. The man was taken in for shop theft and disorderly behaviour.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Watch the video below:

Police arrest man in Guardian pharmacy Alleged shoplifter so dulan he kena arrested, then give one good kick to the shelf before being escorted away<Reader's Contribution by Kel / Raman> Posted by All Singapore Stuff on Monday, April 13, 2020

Netizens commended the efforts of the police in handling the situation, among others facing daily risks of exposure to the virus and yet “duty and honour come first.”

Others commented that the man “must be really desperate,” like “many today are jobless, and they have a family to feed.

Meanwhile, netizen Joanna He also noted the increase in cases of the elderly disregarding the circuit breaker measures and added that “with the ageing population, (we) will see more of these kinds of stubborn old fools around.”

