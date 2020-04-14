Shoppers must wear a mask or risk being refused entry into stores

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE – Since the start of Sunday (Apr 12), all shoppers must wear a mask when entering shopping malls, supermarkets, convenience stores and pharmacies, or else they won’t be allowed inside. These extra measures were put in place to ensure the safety of the public, as well as those working in these establishments.

On the evening of Saturday (Apr 11), the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) released a statement alongside Enterprise Singapore (ESG) that said, “The shopping malls, property owners and supermarkets have the right to turn away those who do not wear masks in order to protect the health and well-being of others on the premises.”

With the growing pressure to stop the spread of Covid-19, the Singaporean government put up circuit breaker measures last April 7 that include the closing of non-essential stores and shops, the start of both working and learning from home, implementing social distancing in markets, public transportation and groceries, as well as only allowing one person per family to go out and gather supplies.

Supermarkets and other essential-item stores have been encouraged to place signs up that tell their customers to wear masks while shopping. They were also told to put queuing lines in place, as well as control the number of patrons that are allowed to enter the premises to ensure they are practising social distancing protocols at all times.

Not only has the ESG and the STB advised shoppers to wear masks, they have also suggested that customers attempt to do their shopping during non-peak hours, not to bring along family members – more so the young and older members who are more susceptible to getting sick, and to shop quickly and precisely so that they don’t stay inside the shops for longer than necessary. They also suggest that customers check out www.spaceout.gov.sg before heading out in order to see which store location or mall is less crowded.

The STB and ESG warn customers that along with other government agencies, they will be stricter when it comes to implementing circuit breaker measures. They caution the public to be more socially responsible and practice safe distancing at all times. /TISG