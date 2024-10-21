SINGAPORE: In a bid to uncover and celebrate the diverse talents of Singapore’s youth, the Workers’ Party youth wing has announced a “Youth Talent Festival”.

The event, open to supporters and members of the public aged 18 to 40, aims to provide a platform for individuals to showcase their skills and creativity.

The party is now accepting submissions, and the WP’s youth wing encourages individuals from all walks of life to participate.

The festival promises to be an exciting celebration of youth talent and a unique opportunity for individuals to shine.

While video submissions are currently being accepted until Nov 2, further details about the festival, including the date of the ‘Youth Talent Festival,’ are yet to be announced.

The WP’s youth wing first announced the “Youth Talent Festival” in a Facebook posting earlier this month.

“Got a talent to share? Whether you sing, dance, play an instrument, or have a unique skill, we want to see it!

Stand a chance to win amazing prizes and showcase your skills to everyone.

Submit your entries for the Youth Talent Festival by 2 Nov 2024 and let your creativity shine!” shared the party on their social media platform.

Those interested may register and provide their video submission here – ‘Youth Talent Festival’

While under the talent category tab, those interested can choose between ‘Sing, Dance, and Instruments,’ the competition welcomes a broader range of skills.

Individuals with unique talents beyond these categories can still submit their videos and select the ‘Others’ category, ensuring an inclusive and diverse showcase of creativity.

WP’s Youth Wing President — Sengkang GRC MP Dr Jamus Lim

Dr Lim, the Workers’ Party member of parliament for Sengkang GRC, was re-elected to the party’s central executive committee at the party’s cadre member conference on June 30.

He was subsequently announced as the youth wing president the following month.

In August, the Workers’ Party’s youth wing hosted a forum titled “So You’re Voting For The First Time?” to educate and empower first-time voters.

The forum panellist includes Sylvia Lim, the party’s chairperson and MP for Aljunied GRC, who shared their insights and thoughts on the voting process and its significance in Singapore.

The forum was moderated by the president of the WP’s youth wing, Dr Lim.

Apart from the forum, Dr Lim also took time out from his busy schedule as a member of parliament to engage with his fellow youth wing members.

In a Facebook post dated Oct 7, Dr Lim shared that the WP’s youth wing had organised a “satay social” at Lau Pa Sat.

The Sengkang GRC MP mentioned that those of a particular “vintage” would remember the old Satay Club that used to be located by the Padang.

“Change is inevitable, of course.

Having been away for a number of years, it never fails to surprise me when a memory of a place from long ago is completely different from what I had imagined it to be;

Most of us who have visited a place from childhood would probably think it looks much smaller than it loomed in our memories,” said Dr Lim.

Dr Lim also shared his personal experience of no longer being able to recognize his route to school due to new buildings and changes in the area, highlighting the impact of transformation.

He notes that it’s about the physical changes and how we respond to them.

“In many ways, however, it’s about how we respond to change.

In the work we do in public policy, the Workers’ Party hopes to help bring about positive change, to make the existing system – even one already working well, by most tokens—more resilient and adapted to current circumstances,” Dr Lim explained.

He emphasises that the Workers’ Party is not about opposing for the sake of opposition but rather about making good-faith suggestions to improve the status quo.

“That’s why, while we don’t oppose for opposition’s sake, we also don’t believe we should just accept what we perceive to be an unsatisfactory state of affairs as they stand.

Instead, we look to make good-faith suggestions, even if some only involve marginal changes, to make things better,” Dr Lim added.

Former Hougang SMC MP Low Thia Khiang, Sengkang GRC MP Louis Chua and the party’s secretary-general and Leader of Opposition, Pritam Singh, were also present at the youth wing’s gathering at Lau Pa Sat.