SINGAPORE: Another jobless Singaporean in her mid-30s took to social media seeking advice after finding herself unemployed since the end of June. She noted that job ambiguity and sleepless nights were the reasons why she quit her job after just five months.

She shared that although she wanted to take her time and job hunt slowly, her mom has been consistently nagging and asking her to think about her future. While she wants to transition into communications roles such as writing or proofreading instead of her usual HR/admin roles, she noted that she is not “sure is it wise to try this at this age.”

“I ended up applying for my usual roles again. I’m also thinking about taking up some part-time assignments like tutoring but I’m afraid I can’t commit for the long term,” she added.

She sought advice on managing work-related stress and anxiety, having found previous counselling attempts less effective than hoped.

In response, netizens online rallied in the comments to give her encouragement, assuring her that she is not alone.

Some Singaporeans online suggested hitting the gym for better sleep. One user advised working out until physically tired to improve sleep, and suggested that a holiday away from home might help take the pressures away.

Sharing his own experience, he added, “I made a 180-degree career change when I was in my 30s. Am I successful? I don’t think so. But you never know if you don’t try. Why not start by writing a few blogs? Use that to showcase to employers your writing skills. That may help.”

Another netizen who’s in the same boat suggested that besides exercise, learning new skills, volunteering, and getting out of the house helped him stay busy. He mentioned, “Talking to individuals outside of your usual social circle also helps broaden your vision of the world and stops one from ruminating.”

Some reminded her not to rush herself as the job market right now is quite tough which means it will most likely be difficult to switch careers. One commenter noted, “At times, it’s best to commit to whatever you can get, for now. You don’t have to have your entire life figured out in this red hot moment. Work in whatever you can get, save up emergency funds, and slowly, through a slow search in the future while still working, venture out into something new and only quit what you have when you find it.”

Others chimed in with reassurance and practical tips, emphasising the importance of rest, relaxation, and pursuing activities that bring joy and fulfilment.

Many reiterated, “You are not alone.” “I’m facing a similar situation, and I’m sure others are too. Keep your chin up, don’t panic, and we’ll all get through this,” another commenter added. /TISG

