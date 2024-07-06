SINGAPORE: Yet another 25-year-old Singaporean man is facing unemployment and has turned to food delivery services to make ends meet. He took to social media seeking advice on whether to join Grab or foodpanda for food delivery gigs after unexpectedly losing his job a week before his notice period ends.

He shared, “I have been looking for new full-time jobs but to no avail. I have been searching for logistics jobs because that has been my job history, and also because I attend part-time school, which limits my availability to industries with office hours. Administrative roles have been very, very, very hard to get.”

He admitted he’s been “lost and depressed” and was suggested by his friends to “do grab/foodpanda while actively looking for a full time job.”

Seeking guidance from the online community, he asked, “I’m here to know which is better to join even though I heard it is also not a perfect time (to look for jobs) now.”

Singaporeans online responded with a mix of practical advice and empathy. Many suggested that while Grab tends to offer more frequent orders, foodpanda often pays better rates, especially during peak meal times like lunch and dinner.

One commenter advised, “Grab tends to have more orders with a similar amount of money per order. You can also go online or offline anytime you want, so it’s more flexible. foodpanda pays more during peak timings but orders are lesser compared to Grab.”

Others highlighted the differences in payment and work flexibility between the platforms, adding that Deliveroo, while offering higher rates at certain times, requires more stringent scheduling and has longer account approval times.

Others urged him to try both, noting, “I see people doing both, so why not start with Grab and then join foodpanda later once you get comfortable?” one commenter suggested.

Amid the practical advice, messages of support and motivation poured in from the online community.

One commenter offered words of comfort, saying, “All the best brother, as long as you are breathing and you don’t give up on part-time school and constantly improving yourself. Let the days pass and one day you will make it.”

“Always remember that life is a marathon not a race. As long as you are alive, you have a chance!” he added. /TISG

