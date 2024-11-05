JAPAN: A young and determined team of Singapore bowlers turned initial disappointment into victory at the Nov 1-4 Japan Open Bowling Championships in Inazawa, securing one title, three runner-up finishes, and a third-place spot.

According to The Straits Times, the squad, originally set its sights on the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games, was shaken by the event’s cancellation in August.

Cancelled but unshaken

However, their drive remained unshaken as they debuted at the prestigious event held at the Inazawa Grand Bowl, the world’s largest bowling alley.

The competition, which saw 216 men’s and 108 women’s teams from across the globe, marked a major achievement for Singapore’s up-and-coming bowlers.

The women’s team, comprising Lim Shi En, Arianne Tay, Ning Tay, and Charmaine Chang, claimed victory in the team event, earning ¥200,000 (S$1,730) worth of merchandise vouchers.

Their male counterparts, Cheah Ray Han, Xavier Teo, Aiman Lim, and Peter Khor, secured second place and ¥120,000 in vouchers.

Individually, Arianne Tay continued her stellar form, finishing second in the women’s all-events, narrowly losing to Japan’s Haru Suzuki by just one pin.

She also took home third place in the women’s doubles alongside Chang, while Cheah Ray Han claimed second in the men’s singles. Lim Shi En also impressed with a fourth-place finish in the women’s singles.

Jason Yeong-Nathan, technical director of the Singapore Bowling Federation, praised the team’s performance, especially considering they had just a month to bond and adapt to a new team dynamic.

Looking forward to future competitions

“These were young teams that we were preparing for the Asian Indoor Games,” Yeong-Nathan said. “They had never bowled a team event together before, but they handled the challenges and conditions superbly.”

Arianne Tay, who has had a standout year with victories at the World Youth Championships and Thailand Open Masters, reflected on her success:

“It’s a satisfying feeling to know that the hard work is paying off. I’m proud to represent my family and friends back home.”

Fellow team member Ning Tay expressed her pride in the team’s resilience and teamwork despite this being their first time competing together.

With their eyes now set on the 54th Singapore Nationals and 9th National Youth Championships later this month, the young bowlers are eager to apply their lessons from Japan.

Yeong-Nathan remains optimistic, hoping the team’s adaptability and sharp decision-making will propel them forward in future competitions.

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)