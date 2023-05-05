Young SG woman says her friends “chase” after branded bags and tell her that she “wouldn’t want to be caught with ‘non luxury bags'”

SINGAPORE: A young woman in her early 20s took to social media asking if she should give in to societal pressures and buy herself a branded bag.

In an anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhispers, the woman wrote that all her female friends and colleagues were “chasing after branded bags and accessories.. I can’t help but feel pressured to own one too and indeed FOMO” (fear of missing out).

She added: “The thing is, I’m actually disappointed in myself that I’m yielding to the temptation and societal pressure, I was never into luxury brands”.

“However, my girls told me that every girl has to have a really ‘good bag’ as a statement piece; especially for our age you wouldn’t want to be caught with ‘non luxury bags’ and they say its also a like a ‘reward for yourself for working hard’. Can any ladies advise if it’s really worth it to buy a luxury bag?” the woman asked.

Netizens told her a luxury bag was not a must and she should buy it only if she liked it. Here’s what they said:

In March, a troubled husband took to social media asking for advice after his wife wanted a branded bag costing three months of his salary.

In an anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhispers, the man wrote: “Recently my wife asked me to buy her an LV set of bags and purse. The set is priced around my 3 months’ salary”.

He added that he tried to talk her out of it by telling her that the bags don’t look good, and that they do not match her clothes and style. However, “To my horror she replied that the reason she wanted it was because it’s priced at around my 3 months’ salary which is almost my entire bonus for the year of 2022. She also added that the purchase of branded bags is in any event an “investment””.

