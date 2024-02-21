SINGAPORE: The ‘Lion Dance’s Head’ that led Singapore Yiwei Athletic Association to victory at the 14th Genting World Lion Dance Championship was not only honoured when it was brought out on display during their 25th-anniversary dinner at Resorts World Sentosa, but it was also immortalised as it served as a poignant reminder of their historic achievement.

The Singapore Yiwei Athletic Association broke a 13-year winning streak by Malaysian teams when they impressed judges last year in the Resorts World Genting, Malaysia competition.

Team B took the top spot with 9.73 points, while Team A came in third with 9.58 points. Second place went to Khuan Loke Dragon and Lion Dance Association from Selangor with 9.64 points.

The association’s 25th-anniversary dinner was attended by Grace Fu, Minister for Sustainability and Environment, who gave recognition to Singapore’s lion dance troupe for their memorable win in 2023.

“Our very own Lion Dance from Singapore became a world champion in 2023 新加坡藝威體育會 Singapore Yiwei Athletic Association won the 14th Genting World Lion Dance Championship, beating 35 international teams!” said Minister Fu on her Facebook page.

Minister Fu also shared the tradition bestowed towards the Lion Dance’s head that was used by the troupe during their triumphant performance in Genting last year.

“And I learnt something from the Association’s 25th anniversary dinner. The Lion Dance Head that won the championship would go through an honorary sealing ceremony to symbolise the glorious completion of its task and never be “touched” or “danced with” again,” mentioned the Minister.

Minister Fu added that she was privileged to witness the ceremony and happy to see the Yiwei Athletic Association reaching the pinnacle of the traditional art form of Lion Dance.

“Many members of the troupe started at a young age and put in years of hard work and endured setbacks and injuries to reach a high level — really proud of them!”

It was a busy period for the Singapore Yiwei Athletic Association during the Chinese New Year period as they performed Lion Dance at the Resorts World Sentosa on the first day of the festive period on Feb 10.

Members of the public were also able to catch them in action at various malls such as 313@Somerset, Jem, Paya Lebar Quarter, and Parkway Parade.