SINGAPORE: Singapore national women’s singles player Yeo Jia Min has set her sights on improving her performance at the upcoming 2024 KFF Singapore Badminton Open. She aims to erase the disappointment of her past two outings at the tournament.

Yeo ended the competition in the Round of 16 in the previous two editions. In 2023, she lost 12-21, 11-21, in a tough challenge against then-world number two An Se Young (pic below) from South Korea.

The year before that, Yeo crashed out at the same stage of the Singapore Badminton Open to Thailand’s Pornpawee Chochuwong 12-21, 9-21.

However, Yeo has enjoyed several good results at the start of 2024. She recorded impressive victories over world number one An at the Malaysian Open and world number seven Gregoria Tunjung at the India Open.

“The KFF Singapore Badminton Open is always a special tournament for me, and I’m eager to do my best in front of the home crowd,” said Yeo, currently ranked 19th in the world.

At the 2023 KFF Singapore Badminton Open, An Se Young from South Korea and Anthony Ginting from Indonesia emerged victorious in the women’s and men’s singles finals.

A defeated Akane Yamaguchi (Japan) in straight sets, 21-16, 21-14, while Ginting triumphed over Anders Antonsen (Denmark) 21-16, 21-13.

China’s Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan won the women’s doubles title, while Japan’s Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi triumphed in the men’s doubles.

Denmark’s Mathias Christiansen and Alexandra Boje secured the mixed doubles championship.

Karim Family Foundation has announced its commitment as the title sponsor for the competition for another year, while JK Technology has renewed its partnership as the presenting sponsor for the KFF Singapore Badminton Open 2024.

“We are thrilled to continue our support for the KFF Singapore Badminton Open. The tournament is not only a showcase of world-class badminton but also an opportunity to inspire the next generation of shuttlers.

We look forward to witnessing another exciting tournament and supporting the growth of badminton in Singapore,” expressed Cindy Karim, Principal of the Karim Family Foundation.

The 2024 edition of the KFF Singapore Badminton Open will once again promise to be a thrilling week-long encounter featuring the world’s top badminton players.

As a BWF World Tour Super 750 event, the tournament will attract the best of the best, with the top 15 singles players and top 10 doubles pairs in the BWF World rankings required to compete.

Held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium from May 28 to June 2, the event will be open to fans who purchase early-bird tickets, which go on sale from March 26 to April 8.

“We’re thrilled to announce the launch of ticket sales for the KFF Singapore Badminton Open 2024, and to welcome back KFF and JK Technology as our valued partners.

As we prepare for another great tournament, we’re grateful for their continued support and dedication to the growth of badminton in Singapore.

We can’t wait to welcome fans to the Singapore Indoor Stadium for another unforgettable week of world-class badminton action,” said Bryan Long, Organising Chairman.

New to this year’s tournament is introducing a special ticket category – The Champion Club.

Limited to just 71 spots, ticket holders of the Champion Club will enjoy an array of premium privileges designed to elevate their KFF Singapore Badminton Open experience.

These privileges include exclusive access to players’ training sessions on Monday (May 27), priority queue during meet-and-greets and exclusive merchandise, and they will also receive a commemorative trophy keychain.

Tickets for the Champion Club are priced at $1,000, while regular season tickets to the tournament start from $90.