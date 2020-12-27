Year Ender 2020: The Top 5 Kardashians stories

- Advertisement -

Kim Kardashian reveals that she earns more money from social media than KUWTK

Reality star Kim Kardashian spoke about her finances on the new season of David Letterman’s ‘My Next Guest Needs No Introduction‘.

Kim earns more money from one Instagram post than she does for a whole season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. She insisted that she rakes in such an impressive amount of cash to promote products to her 190 million followers that it is better for her than starring in the E! reality show.

Kim talked to David Letterman on his Netflix show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction which premiered on October 21.

Kim said: “We would not be who we are today without Keeping Up with the Kardashians and that’s why we continue to share our lives. Even if, realistically, we can post something on social media and make more than we do in a whole season.”

Keeping Up With The Kardashians ends after 14 years

On September 9, E! network announced that the American TV reality show that propelled Kim Kardashian and her family to fame is concluding in 2021 after 14 years. Keeping Up with the Kardashians, a reality TV show that helped make Kim Kardashian and her sisters Kylie, Kendall, Khloe and Kourtney household names and launched their careers in the fashion and beauty line will air its final season early next year, E! network and the extended family said.

“It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians. After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and several spin-off shows, we’ve decided as a family to end this very special journey,” the family said on social media.

The famous family did not give any reasons for the decision but in a statement E! said that it respected “the family’s decision to live their lives without our cameras.”

Kourtney Kardashian left her family’s reality show because of ‘toxic experience’

Reality star Kourtney Kardashian recently opened up to Vogue Arabia about leaving Keeping Up with the Kardashians because of the toxic experience she had on the show. Premiering in 2007, the reality TV show is about the lives of the Kardashian-Jenner clan and their significant others.

“I have been filming the show non-stop for 13 years, 19 seasons and six spin-off seasons. I was feeling unfulfilled and it became a toxic environment for me to continue to have it occupy as much of my life as it was,” the mother of three told the magazine.

Kourtney shared during a season 18 confessional that she was limiting her role on the show. “I have decided to take a big step back from filming and really just pick and choose what I will allow cameras to follow,” Kourtney shared at the time. “I think just now when I have something that I find is interesting to film, or that I would feel excited to film, that I do that.”

Fans still hoping for Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick to get back together

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian have been going through an on-again-off-again relationship. However, they kept in touch when they split up the last time in 2015 for the sake of their three children.

Disick, who has been with Sofia Richie for almost three years, split up with her recently. This left fans wondering if Kourtney would reconcile with her baby daddy. Although fans get why the duo are not dating any more, they secretly hope for a reunification.

In 2006, Kourtney and Disick met at a Mexican beach party hosted by Girls Gone Wild creator Joe Francis. Francis and Kourtney went out for a short while. Kourtney then fell in love with Disick and their relationship was a highlight on the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reality television series in 2007.

It was not all rosy as they split up a year later when Disick cheated on Kourtney. The couple reunited eventually and Kourtney became pregnant. Disick had issues with addiction and was going in and out of rehab but the couple managed to have two more children together.

Kim Kardashian cries after receiving hologram of her father from Kanye West

Reality star Kim Kardashian has been accused of being insensitive for having a ‘normal’ 40th birthday celebration on a tropical island during the coronavirus pandemic.

She shared a new, nearly seven-minute-long vlog of her extravagant getaway to the private island of Tetiaroa on her Instagram account on Thursday. One of the videos of the celebration was a hologram of Kim’s late father who was gifted by husband Kanye West. In the footage’s most emotional scene, Kim together with sisters Khloe, Kourtney and momager Kris, settled in to receive Kanye’s surprise gift.

The family watched as the hologram appeared of Robert Kardashian Sr., telling Kim that the was ‘very proud’ of her. Following that, a teary Kim talked to Kanye on the phone, telling him ‘seriously, thank you’ for the gift.