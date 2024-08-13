SINGAPORE: In Singapore’s business landscape, Melissa Laurie’s entrepreneurial journey with Oysterly has taken a remarkable turn, catapulting her company into the limelight.

The 2023 Xero Beautiful Business Fund (XBBF) was a game-changer for Oysterly, clinching a win under the “Trailblazing with Technology” category.

This triumph has amplified their reputation as User Generated Content (UGC) experts and opened doors to global recognition.

A catalyst for growth

“The XBBF win has been a catalyst for our growth,” beams Laurie, the visionary founder of Oysterly. “It’s elevated our status and showcased our expertise in creating authentic UGC, influencer content, and branded videos.”

This newfound visibility has led to Laurie being invited to share her insights at prestigious events worldwide, further solidifying Oysterly’s position as a thought leader in the industry.

The accolade has validated Oysterly’s mission to foster genuine connections between brands and their audiences through social media and propelled them into new markets. With the financial boost from the XBBF, Oysterly is developing an innovative in-house UGC tool.

“Our tool will revolutionize content creation, enabling us to produce trend-driven videos within 24 hours, keeping our clients at the forefront of pop culture and marketing,” Laurie explains.

The XBBF, with its generous funding of over $600,000, is a testament to Xero’s commitment to empowering small businesses.

Koren Wines, managing director for Xero Asia, emphasizes the fund’s role in supporting strategic growth areas, sustainability agendas, workforce upskilling, and community contributions.

The 2024 judging panel, comprising experts from various industries, is set to offer diverse perspectives and guidance to the next batch of applicants. With the entry period closing on August 27, 2024, the XBBF continues to offer a beacon of hope and support for small businesses.

XBBF experience

Since the win, Oysterly has been riding a wave of opportunities, collaborating with global giants like UPS and RMIT University, with more international projects on the horizon.

Laurie hints at the launch of a trending content checker, a tool that will keep Oysterly ahead of the curve in creating engaging content.

Reflecting on her XBBF experience, Laurie offers sage advice to future applicants: “Keep your pitch concise, highlight the problem you’re solving, and explain the transformative impact of winning the grant.

Remember, context, challenge, and impact are key, and always be confident on camera.”

As Oysterly continues to expand its global footprint, the XBBF win remains a pivotal moment in its journey, a testament to the power of recognition and financial support in fueling small business success.

With Xero’s unwavering commitment to the small business community, the XBBF stands as a shining example of corporate support driving innovation and growth.