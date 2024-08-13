;
Business

XBBF empowers Singapore SMEs with $15,000 fund to transform, grow, and do good

ByGemma Iso

August 13, 2024

SINGAPORE: In Singapore’s business landscape, Melissa Laurie’s entrepreneurial journey with Oysterly has taken a remarkable turn, catapulting her company into the limelight.

The 2023 Xero Beautiful Business Fund (XBBF) was a game-changer for Oysterly, clinching a win under the “Trailblazing with Technology” category.

This triumph has amplified their reputation as User Generated Content (UGC) experts and opened doors to global recognition.

A catalyst for growth

“The XBBF win has been a catalyst for our growth,” beams Laurie, the visionary founder of Oysterly. “It’s elevated our status and showcased our expertise in creating authentic UGC, influencer content, and branded videos.”

This newfound visibility has led to Laurie being invited to share her insights at prestigious events worldwide, further solidifying Oysterly’s position as a thought leader in the industry.

The accolade has validated Oysterly’s mission to foster genuine connections between brands and their audiences through social media and propelled them into new markets. With the financial boost from the XBBF, Oysterly is developing an innovative in-house UGC tool.

See also  Singapore Advances in Green Transport: Electric Vehicle Charging Bill 2022 Approved

“Our tool will revolutionize content creation, enabling us to produce trend-driven videos within 24 hours, keeping our clients at the forefront of pop culture and marketing,” Laurie explains.

The XBBF, with its generous funding of over $600,000, is a testament to Xero’s commitment to empowering small businesses.

Koren Wines, managing director for Xero Asia, emphasizes the fund’s role in supporting strategic growth areas, sustainability agendas, workforce upskilling, and community contributions.

The 2024 judging panel, comprising experts from various industries, is set to offer diverse perspectives and guidance to the next batch of applicants. With the entry period closing on August 27, 2024, the XBBF continues to offer a beacon of hope and support for small businesses.

XBBF experience

Since the win, Oysterly has been riding a wave of opportunities, collaborating with global giants like UPS and RMIT University, with more international projects on the horizon.

Laurie hints at the launch of a trending content checker, a tool that will keep Oysterly ahead of the curve in creating engaging content.

See also  Is the viral "underconsumption" trend on TikTok the key for Singaporeans to cut costs, buy less, declutter, and embrace what they already own?

Reflecting on her XBBF experience, Laurie offers sage advice to future applicants: “Keep your pitch concise, highlight the problem you’re solving, and explain the transformative impact of winning the grant.

Remember, context, challenge, and impact are key, and always be confident on camera.”

As Oysterly continues to expand its global footprint, the XBBF win remains a pivotal moment in its journey, a testament to the power of recognition and financial support in fueling small business success.

With Xero’s unwavering commitment to the small business community, the XBBF stands as a shining example of corporate support driving innovation and growth.

ByGemma Iso

Related Post

Business

Keppel Infrastructure Trust to acquire 50% stake in Marina East Water

November 18, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business

Jobstreet urges Singapore employers to prioritize employee’s skills over degrees as the future of hiring lies in emerging economies

November 18, 2024 Gemma Iso
Business

SIA Group passenger traffic up 7.4% YoY, and cargo loads rise 20.2% in Oct 2024

November 16, 2024 Mary Alavanza

You missed

Business

Keppel Infrastructure Trust to acquire 50% stake in Marina East Water

November 18, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business

Jobstreet urges Singapore employers to prioritize employee’s skills over degrees as the future of hiring lies in emerging economies

November 18, 2024 Gemma Iso
Entertainment

SEVENTEEN’s BSS announces return to the music scene after two years

November 18, 2024 Lydia Koh
Celebrity

BTS’s Jin releases his solo album “Happy” along with special ARMY presentation

November 18, 2024 Lydia Koh

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.