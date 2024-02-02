;
X users shocked at 150 Democrats voting against bill to deport illegal immigrants when they’re caught drunk driving 

February 2, 2024
The story of illegal immigrants in America seems to be stretching out longer than President Biden hopes for. Most conservative Americans are upset at the aftermath of having an ultra “woke” government voted in by Democrat supporters. Furthermore, it seems that liberals want to still retain illegal immigrants despite them breaking the law. 

Typically, in most countries, immigrants who came into the country through a proper legal process are deported if they committed a crime. 

According to Fox News, the House passed a bill with bipartisan support (274-150) to deport undocumented immigrants charged with driving under the influence (DUI). Introduced by Rep. Barry Moore (R-Ala.), the legislation aims to enhance public safety by making individuals charged with DUI, who are in the U.S. illegally, automatically eligible for deportation and permanently inadmissible. 

The bill gained traction as Rep. Moore highlighted the tragic loss of constituents in accidents involving intoxicated undocumented drivers. This move follows increased concern over border security, with Republicans advocating stricter immigration measures. 

President Biden, acknowledging border challenges, considers potential legislative actions, while GOP leaders seek a chamber-wide vote on Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’s impeachment.

Following that, conservatives are saying that criminals now are able to break the American law and stay comfortable in the country. It is rather a scary sight that Americans are treated as second class citizens in their own country. When a person commits a crime, there should be consequences for the person. 

Others are saying that illegals should be deported if they’re caught, regardless of what they do. Furthermore, X users say that there is no point in calling them illegals if they may not even receive any consequences for their actions. 

Biden aims for South Carolina victory amidst waning support

