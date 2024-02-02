;
X users saying Fani Willis who said “Black women need to be allowed to stumble” got her “karma” after receiving a subpoena 

February 2, 2024
Fani Willis

Fani Willis, a woman that has been scrutinized by conservatives all over X has made headlines again. There are accusations of her terminating an employee who is said to be the whistle blower of her alleged actions. Furthermore, she made a rather controversial statement saying that “Black women need to be allowed to stumble.” 

A statement which conservatives find null and void as race has nothing to do with this. 

Breitbart states, Fulton County DA Fani Willis terminated an employee, Amanda Timpson, who exposed misuse of federal funds, jeopardizing gang prevention initiatives. Timpson faced retaliation after warning Willis about aide Michael Cuffee’s plan to divert $488,000 for unauthorized expenses. 

Willis initially acknowledged the breach but later fired Timpson abruptly. Timpson, claiming wrongful termination, filed a whistleblower complaint. Records reveal Willis used federal funds for personal expenses. 

Timpson’s revelations parallel allegations against Willis involving her hiring of Nathan Wade and benefiting personally. Timpson filed a libel suit against Willis and plans one against the DA’s office, highlighting a pattern of ethical violations and fund misuse.

Fani Willis attacked by conservatives on X 

 

Conservatives on X are rejoicing that both Fani Willis and Nathan Wade received their subpoenas. Following that, there are some citing that they should be locked up. Some may see this as harsh, but at the end of the day, they made several missteps to which Willis stated that Black women are allowed to fail too. 

Others are hoping that this will affect the Trump case. However, most feel that this will most likely affect her and her career rather than former President Trump. Regardless, it is interesting to see how this unfolds in the near future. 

The post X users saying Fani Willis who said “Black women need to be allowed to stumble” got her “karma” after receiving a subpoena  appeared first on The Independent News.

