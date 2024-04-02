Influencer Ali C. Lopez (known as Gorlock the Destroyer) has gained widespread attention, primarily for her weight and transgender identity. However, amidst her rise to fame, she’s faced severe backlash from users on X, who relentlessly mock her. Lopez’s online presence has become a battleground for criticism and ridicule.

Back in January, she made a rather controversial statement that sparked X users in the wrong way. The New York Post states, transgender influencer Ali C. Lopez, whose podcast appearance sparked a viral meme, warns of society’s “sensitivity” and waning masculinity. In an interview with Fox News Digital, Lopez describes the surreal experience of becoming an internet sensation overnight.

The meme, originating from her appearance on the “Whatever” podcast, thrust her into the spotlight, tackling topics like feminism and gender roles. Lopez laments the decline of traditional masculinity, expressing frustration with modern dating and gender expectations. Despite facing ridicule, she advocates for respectful dialogue on transgender issues, urging against hasty labels like “transphobic.”

“Gorlock the Destroyer” given new nickname, “Diabetus”

Marvel’s new character Diabetus. — Aleksandr Miguel Đ (@AnothahWon) April 1, 2024

A video posted by Clown World shows her walking in an arcade with her $10,000 Chanel bag on her arm. She then made several dance moves and what the kids call these days, a “thirst trap.” However, to her dismay, X users responded by critiquing her severely. A user even joked that the new Marvel movie is featuring her as a new character called “Diabetus.”

Why do they need a visibility day? I’ve seen so much lately I want to pour bleach in my eyes. — moonlightdonkey (@moonlightdonk) April 1, 2024

In addition to this, some users are discussing among each other regarding the whole transgender visibility day movement. They add that she is showing entirely too much that it is no longer necessary for the visibility movement. For obvious reasons, these are jokes written by conservative X users.

