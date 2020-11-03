WP’s Pritam Singh notes seamless transition between town councils

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Workers’ Party (WP) leader Pritam Singh joined fellow WP Member of Parliament Raeesah Khan and a team of volunteer residents on an estate walk in Compassvale at the weekend.

He took to social media on Saturday (Oct 31) to post photos of the estate walk, as well as to comment on the Sengkang Town Council (SKTC), which the WP Sengkang MPs took over from last Wednesday (Oct 28).

Mr Singh noted of his fellow party members: “The Sengkang team took over the Sengkang Town Council (SKTC) earlier this week and have henceforth taken ownership and responsibility for the common areas and facilities in Sengkang GRC.

- Advertisement -

“To that end, the SKTC has decided to retain the Managing Agents for the area when it was under Pasir-Ris Punggol TC and Ang Mo Kio TC respectively, namely EM Services and CPG. The contractors in charge of conservancy, horticulture, pest control etc. amongst others also remain the same.”

Mr Singh also said that he “took the chance” to talk to a cleaner in the area after he had parked his car at the MSCP.

“I was pleased to note that the transition between Town Councils was seamless for him.”

He added that Ms Khan had also received “some useful feedback” from the residents of Compassvale, which the SKTC would consider together.

Mr Singh noted that “TC management can be a steep learning curve and even more so if one isn’t on the ground, so I am particularly encouraged to see all my brother and sister WP MPs and members taking their ground outreach very seriously since the last elections!”

He also provided the contact information for the SKTC and encouraged residents to reach out if they had concerns.

“Please do not hesitate to contact SKTC or to meet the Sengkang GRC MPs in person at their Meet-the-People Sessions for any Town Council related matters. Thank you!

SKTC contact number: 65909700

SKTC Email: enquiry@sktc.sg

Sengkang MPS and MP contact details: https://www.parliament.gov.sg/…/details/sengkang-grc“

Last Wednesday, the SKTC announced that it had taken over the full management and maintenance of areas previously in other constituencies, which are now under the new Sengkang GRC.

Sengkang GRC, with more than 120,000 voters, is made up partly of the former Punggol East SMC and the Sengkang Central division of Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC, both of which were previously managed by the Pasir Ris-Punggol Town Council.

It is also made up of parts of Sengkang West SMC, which was managed by Ang Mo Kio Town Council.

The Pasir Ris-Punggol and Ang Mo Kio town councils, both run by the People’s Action Party (PAP), announced the handover in separate statements on Tuesday (Oct 27).

In a statement, the Sengkang Town Council wrote: “With effect from Wednesday 28 October 2020, Residents of Sengkang GRC will be served by Sengkang Town Council (SKTC). SKTC was established on #) July 2020, will be jointly managed by two managing agents: EM Services and CPG Facilities Management.”

It added that the town council will be chaired by MP He Ting Ru and the vice-chairman will be MP Louis Chua Kheng Wee. Its main office will be in Compassvale Bow, with the Rivervale office in Rivervale Crescent. /TISG

Read also: Sengkang TC payment issue for service and conservancy charges resolved

Please follow and like us: