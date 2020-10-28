Home News SG Politics Sengkang Town Council commences management of Sengkang Town

Sengkang Town Council commences management of Sengkang Town

The Sengkang Town Council will be chaired by He Ting Ru and assisted by Vice Chair Chua Kheng Wee

Facebook screengrab: Jamus Lim

On Wednesday (Oct 28), the new Workers’ Party Sengkang Town Council (SKTC) announced that it has taken over the full management and maintenance of areas previously in other constituencies, which have now come under the newly-formed Sengkang GRC in the recent general election.

Sengkang GRC, with more than 120,000 voters, is made up partly of the former Punggol East SMC and the Sengkang Central division of Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC, both of which were previously managed by the Pasir Ris-Punggol Town Council.

It is also made up of parts of Sengkang West SMC, which was managed by Ang Mo Kio Town Council.

The Pasir Ris-Punggol and Ang Mo Kio town councils, both run by the People’s Action Party () announced the handover in separate statements on Tuesday (Oct 27).

In a statement, the Sengkang Town Council wrote: “With effect from Wednesday 28 October 2020, Residents of Sengkang GRC will be served by Sengkang Town Council (SKTC). SKTC was established on #) July 2020, will be jointly managed by two managing agents: EM Services and CPG Facilities Management”.

They added that SKTC will be chaired by Ms He Ting Ru and assisted by Vice Chair Mr Chua Kheng Wee.

SKTC’s main office will be located in Compassvale Bow, with the Rivervale office at Rivervale Crescent.

In the July general election, the Workers’ Party (WP) team secured 52.12 per cent of the vote in Sengkang GRC.

Its team, comprising lawyer He Ting Ru, economist Jamus Lim, equity research analyst Louis Chua and social activist Raeesah Khan, beat the team made up of labour chief Ng Chee Meng, Senior Minister of State Lam Pin Min, Senior Parliamentary Secretary Amrin Amin and lawyer Raymond Lye. /TISG

