WP’s Lim Ee Ping shares what politics was like in 1959

Singapore — Mr Lim Ee Ping, who joined the Workers’ Party in 1959, recalls a time when there were only five members in the party.

Now in his 80s, he recalled those days in a meeting with the newer party members. He told them how, despite the tough circumstances, they held on to their beliefs.

“I joined WP in 1959. Then I was only 20 years old. Because of (David) Marshall’s honesty, I made the decision to be a part of WP.

“The post-Marshall years were difficult. WP was essentially an ’empty city’. I rode around on my bicycle so as to rally and organise the members,” Mr Lim writes on the Workers’ Party page.

He affirms the need for checks and balances in politics, and is proud that the WP continues to make headway into Singapore politics. He acknowledges the hard work of all the party members who have joined since the formation of WP and is satisfied with the work the WP has accomplished.

“The younger generation of members have to understand and protect the interests of WP. They need to make sacrifices along the way. With sincerity, they will in no time find the opportunity to serve,” he writes, reiterating how happy he is to see the party where it is today, attracting younger people.

Current Sengkang MP He Ting Ru shares that Mr Lim continues to be active on the ground and ensures that the WP serves residents respectfully. She also praises his “electrifying rallies”, as well as his sharp mind.

