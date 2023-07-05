WP MPs attend US Independence Day event in ‘Rollercoaster Casual’

SINGAPORE: After a day in Parliament on July 4 (Tuesday), MPs from The Workers’ Party appeared to take a bit of a break, attending a gathering to celebrate the Independence Day of the United States at Resorts World Sentosa.

WP chair Sylvia Lim posted late on Tuesday night on her Instagram account a photo of herself along with fellow Aljunied GRC MP Leon Perera, Sengkang GRC MPs Jamus Lim, Louis Chua, and He Ting Ru, and Hougang SMC MP Dennis Tan.

“Us at the US Independence Day event just now. The dress code was ‘Rollercoaster Casual’. After today’s Parliamentary sitting, I dare say I put in the most effort. Roar! #4July,” she wrote.

It had been an eventful day in Parliament for several WP MPs, with Ms Lim, Mr Chua, and Mr Perera delivering speeches.

Speaking on the Women’s Charter (Family Violence) Amendment Bill, Ms Lim voiced support for the endeavours that have been made toward the improvement in agencies’ response to family violence.

She noted that in this case, the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) is the lead ministry, with the police and the Ministry of Home Affairs taking a step back with establishing the 24-hour Domestic Violence Emergency Response Team (DVERT) under MSF.

Mr Chua also spoke about the Bill, proposing that the age for personal protection orders is lowered from 21 to 18 and asking for the considerations behind the age limit and whether there must be one.

“Family violence will have far-reaching and traumatic consequences in every aspect of a person’s life at any age, whether they are above or below the age of eighteen,” he said.

Mr Perera, who spoke regarding the Building and Related Works Amendment Bill, urged greater efforts to minimise workplace injuries in the construction industry. Last year, there were 46 workplace fatalities, up from 37 in 2021. /TISG

