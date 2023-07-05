“Even trees are uprooting from Singapore” — Singaporeans mourn the loss of fallen tree at Kampong Bugis, another in Tiong Bahru

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans were saddened to see a photo of a fallen tree at Kampong Bugis. Many took to social media to express their disappointment over the loss of such a stout piece of nature and wondered if there was any way it could be rescued.

An online user took to social media on Saturday (July 1) to share a photo of a large tree that had reportedly fallen at KG Bugis. “Fallen tree KG Bugis,” the post read.

Over the next few days, many online users reacted to the news in the comments section expressing their disappointment over what had happened to the tree. “RIP tree,” one wrote, “Maybe we can get some of its saplings and plant a new one somewhere.”

Another exclaimed, “Nooooo… my Bugis floodplains tree.”

Still, a third wrote, “Naww I used to take a bus that always goes past this tree.”

Others wondered about the length of the roots, with one saying, “Surprisingly shallow roots for such a big boy.”

A handful asked if anything could be done to save the fallen tree.

Still, a few pointed out that this was not the only tree that had fallen recently, with one even sharing a link to another Reddit thread about another fallen tree in Tiong Bahru. “Wait what? Another one?” the netizen asked.

Another responded, “Had a fallen tree yesterday in AMK too.”

To one user, the number of fallen trees recently was a sign. “Foreshadowing something is it?” the comment read, “So many trees collapsing.”

Another commented, “Even the trees are uprooting from Singapore.”

