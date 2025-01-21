SINGAPORE: Singaporean residents weighed the pros and cons of living in a group floor unit in front of a car park. The decision came after an online user took to a forum on Sunday evening (Jan 19) to ask if they would be open to living in such a location. Many took to the post’s comments section to discuss the advantages and disadvantages of living on the ground floor.

Some argue that living on a residential block’s ground floor has several disadvantages. “No. Ground floor units are especially prone to infestation of pests, such as rats, ants, cockroaches and mosquitoes,” said one. “If the unit is next to a coffee shop, I would hear loud chatter into the night as those old uncles are drinking beer and chatting. Also, flooding will happen in heavy rain, and ground-floor units may experience flooding during exceptional monsoon seasons.”

Another shared a personal fear, writing, “No, I’m scared a car will bang into my living room.” While one responded to this comment by saying that cement bollards serve as a protective barrier, another person shared, “It still happens anyway. We’ve seen news of taxis and PHV drivers going GTA routes.”

However, some considered some advantages, such as one who shared that being on the ground floor makes parking more accessible. “On one hand, you have a private car park lot right at your doorstep,” he said.

Still, another wrote, “Loading and unloading would be a breeze. And on a side note, those who stay right beside will be like an MRT entrance… it’s crazy. ‘I live right beside the MRT’.”

