CORRECTION NOTICE: An earlier post (dated 12 Dec 2024, that has since been deleted) communicated false statements of fact.

For the correct facts, Visit
Business & Economy

World’s 500 richest people are worth $10 trillion: That’s total GDP of Germany, Japan & Australia!

ByStaff Writer

January 2, 2025
Elon Musk

The combined wealth of the world’s 500 richest people soared past $10 trillion in 2024, driven by an unprecedented surge in US technology stocks and the re-election of President Donald Trump. Billionaires Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, and Jensen Huang amassed the biggest piles, with Musk’s fortune alone exceeding $442 billion.

Tech’s momentum

Buoyant tech stocks boosted the fortunes of household names like Larry Ellison, Jeff Bezos, Michael Dell, and Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin. Together, these eight tech titans amassed over $600 billion in 2024, accounting for 43% of the $1.5 trillion gained by the top 500 billionaires tracked by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

The world’s 500 richest people’s combined wealth peaked at $10.1 trillion on December 11 before dropping to $9.8 trillion on December 30 following a post-Christmas selloff, reports Bloomberg. Still, it adds, “Their wealth is similar in size to last year’s combined gross domestic products of Germany, Japan and Australia, according to data compiled by the World Bank.”

See also  Thoughts on Our 51st

Musk, the largest benefactor, enjoyed a $213 billion increase, thanks to his companies Tesla Inc., SpaceX, and xAI. His close ties to President-elect Trump, who championed policies favouring Musk’s ventures, further solidified his position as the world’s richest person, with an unprecedented $237 billion lead over second-ranked Bezos.

Markets defy expectations

The S&P 500 Index surged 24 per cent in 2024, with tech giants Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, Nvidia, Meta Platforms and Tesla —dubbed the “Magnificent Seven”—accounting for more than half of its gains. The index reached an all-time high after Trump’s re-election in November, marking the best post-Election Day rally in history. This historic run added $505 billion to billionaire fortunes in just five weeks.

Trump’s victory also sparked a digital asset boom, with Bitcoin crossing $100,000 for the first time. Crypto billionaires, including Binance’s Changpeng Zhao and Coinbase’s Brian Armstrong, saw their net worth skyrocket by 60 per cent and 50 per cent, respectively.

See also  "I'm literally a communist" - exasperated Trump protester confesses

Trump’s own fortune soared to record highs, boosted by the performance of his majority stake in Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. The social media company, trading under the symbol DJT, on Nasdaq, gained 95 per cent, to a current market value of over $7 billion, says Bloomberg.

However, not all billionaires prospered in 2024. French luxury moguls Bernard Arnault, Francoise Bettencourt Meyers and Francois Pinault lost a total of $71 billion amid slowing luxury goods sales. Latin American billionaires also faced challenges, with Carlos Slim’s wealth dropping by $26 billion due to currency fluctuations and political changes in Mexico.

Their staggering losses, however, were dwarfed by the colossal gains made by the winners on the whole. On balance, 2024 was a very good year for the world’s richest people.

ByStaff Writer

Related Post

Business & Economy

Asian markets slump as 2025 opens with investor panic, U.S. dollar surge, and Trump’s growing political shadow

January 3, 2025 Gemma Iso
Business & Economy

What to expect in 2025: The news forecast

January 2, 2025 Staff Writer
Business & Economy

MRCB exits Singapore-KL High-Speed Rail project

January 1, 2025 Jewel Stolarchuk

You missed

Business

China’s BYD hits over 4.27 million EV sales in 2024, surpasses Tesla in quarterly revenue for the first time

January 3, 2025 Mary Alavanza
Business

Apple offers up to RMB500 discount on iPhone models in China from Jan 4 to 7 as it faces rising competition from Huawei

January 3, 2025 Mary Alavanza
Travel

Singapore Airlines ranked 3rd most punctual airline in Asia-Pacific in 2024, up from 7th in 2023

January 3, 2025 Mary Alavanza
Business

Alibaba to sell shares in Sun Art Retail to DCP Capital at huge discount to focus on core online business

January 3, 2025 Mary Alavanza

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.