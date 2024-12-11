SINGAPORE: The ongoing World Chess Championship at Resorts World Sentosa has reached a fever pitch, capturing the attention of chess enthusiasts worldwide.

The marquee showdown between reigning Chinese chess champion Ding Liren and rising Indian star Gukesh D has drawn large crowds to the venue and ignited a chess boom across Singapore.

The intense competition between Ding and Gukesh has sparked renewed interest in the local game, with many chess clubs reporting significant membership growth. According to industry insiders, the heightened profile of the sport is largely due to its appeal among younger audiences.

Chess, which is relatively easy to learn but notoriously difficult to master, has struck a chord with the younger generation, who are increasingly engaging with the game recreationally and competitively.

The Singapore Chess Federation noted a notable increase in interest over the past year, particularly in chess courses and competitions. Many local chess academies have seen registration numbers surge by 20% compared to the previous year.

The growing trend is reflected in the demographic shift, as an increasing number of young players, some as young as 7, are taking up the game seriously.

Philip Chan, General Manager of Singapore Chess Academy, told Channel 8, “We have a lot of very young children, 7, 8, 9, 10-year-olds, who can actually sit for three or four hours in a game.”

This rise in popularity has led to a surge in demand for chess-related activities, with many chess clubs reaching full capacity and even establishing waiting lists for weekly classes.

The passion for the game has never been higher, fueled in part by the thrilling championship match and the global spotlight on the young players shaping the future of chess.

As the World Chess Championship continues to unfold, the excitement surrounding it looks set to leave a lasting impact on Singapore’s chess scene, inspiring a new generation of players eager to take their place on the chessboard.