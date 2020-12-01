Home News Featured News Workers' Party MP helps residents install and setup TraceTogether app

"Several residents asked where they could get their TraceTogether Token. I shared with them that if they have a smartphone, they could use the TraceTogether App instead, something many weren't aware of," said Gerald Giam

Photo: Gerald Giam FB

Jewel Stolarchuk

Workers’ Party () parliamentarian Gerald Giam helped some of his Aljunied GRC constituents install and setup the TraceTogether on their devices last week, after meeting some residents who were unaware that they could use the contact tracing mobile app in place of the TraceTogether token.

The TraceTogether system is set to become mandatory at all public venues before the end of the year. Singapore residents will no longer be able to use the SafeEntry QR code system to check in to venues like workplaces, schools, restaurants, shopping malls and cinemas and will need to use the TraceTogether app or carry the wearable token, from December.

When Mr Giam visited some of his constituents at Hougang and Bedok Reservoir last Thursday and Friday (26 and 27 Nov), several individuals he met had questions about the TraceTogether token.

Revealing that he helped these residents install the mobile app on their smartphones there and then, the first-term MP said on social media:

“Several residents asked where they could get their TraceTogether Token. I shared with them that if they have a smartphone, they could use the TraceTogether App instead, something many weren’t aware of. We helped a few residents install and setup the app on the spot.”

Making TraceTogether mandatory seems to contradict Vivian Balakrishnan’s pre-election assurances

